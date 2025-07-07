The England squad trains after losing to France in their opening game at Euro 2025. (1:39)

Can England bounce back after defeat to France at Euro 2025? (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

The alarm bells aren't ringing for England but they are starting to hum. A defeat to Netherlands on Wednesday could mean curtains for the defending champions at Euro 2025.

Despite the late fightback, England were largely limp in their 2-1 defeat to France in their tournament opener on Sunday. It was manager Sarina Wiegman's first-ever defeat at the Euros and she'll be keen to avoid racking up another against her home country.

The vibe in the Netherlands camp is in sharp contrast to the Lionesses. They began their Euros campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win against Wales that saw star forward Vivianne Miedema bring up her 100th international strike.

Here's everything you need to know about this high-stakes encounter.

How to Watch:

The game will be broadcast on BBC One in the UK. As was the case for England's game against France, ESPN will also be running a live blog.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

Referee: Edina Alves

VAR: Tiago Martins

Team News:

Georgia Stanway struggled to impose herself in midfield against France. Getty

Both sides go into the clash without any fresh injury concerns. Lauren James' start against France was her first since April following a hamstring injury. While the Chelsea forward impressed in flashes, her lack of match fitness became apparent.

Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway looked similarly short of sharpness after their own returns from lengthy injury layoffs.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

Netherlands boss Andries Jonker will be encouraged by how Miedema and Victoria Pelova have begun the tournament. Pelova, who returned to action only in March after an ACL injury, lasted the entire 90 minutes against Wales and got on the scoresheet.

Miedema was an injury doubt going into the tournament due to a hamstring injury that ended her season in March. She played 70 minutes on Saturday and looked back to her clinical best.

Head-to-Head

play 1:31 England camp 'positive' despite opening defeat to France Lotte Wubben-Moy discusses how the England team are feeling after their 2-1 loss to France.

This will be their third meeting in the Euros, with both sides having won a game each. Their last encounter was the semifinal in 2017 that Netherlands went on to win 3-0. The Dutch manager for that game? Sarina Wiegman.

Best quote:

"I'm disappointed there were some cheap sort of emotional defending in the first half, when you take waves of attack like that you leave yourself open to those sorts of things.

- Leah Williamson after England's defeat to France

Latest News:

England's Lauren Hemp says lack of match time 'no excuse'

Lauren Hemp said the lack of match time for several of England's players is no excuse for their poor start to Euro 2025 after they fell to France 2-1 on Saturday in Zurich.

Vivianne Miedema nets 100th goal for Netherlands

Vivianne Miedema opener for Netherlands against Wales made her the first male or female Dutch player to reach the 100-goal milestone.

Meet the Lionesses

play 1:19 Can Alessia Russo and Ella Toone agree on the football GOAT? England Women's Alessia Russo and Ella Toone pick their dream Lionesses teammates, their favourite players to watch and the football GOAT.