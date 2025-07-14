Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have completed the signing of FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji for an initial fee of around €2 million ($2.35m), the club announced on Monday.

Bardghji, who flew into Barcelona over the weekend and met his teammates for the first time on Sunday, has a signed a contract until 2029.

The deal with Copenhagen also includes performance-related add-ons, while they will also be due a percentage of any future transfer Bardghji is involved in.

Bardghji's contract with the Danish side was due to expire in December, which is why they have agreed a relatively low fee with Barça.

The 19-year-old will take part in preseason with Hansi Flick's first team and is expected to go on the club's tour of Asia later this month before a final decision is made on where he will play next season.

A club source said the Catalan side view Bardghji as a signing for the future but one who could also have an impact in the short-term, although minutes with the club's reserve team, in the fourth tier of Spanish football, have not been ruled out.

Reports have also suggested several LaLiga sides have expressed an interest in taking the youngster on loan.

Bardghji, who was born in Kuwait to Syrian parents and has Swedish nationality, burst onto the scene two years ago in the Champions League but saw his progress curtailed by an ACL injury.

He scored 11 goals, including one in Copenhagen's surprise 4-3 victory over Manchester United in Europe, in 2023-24 before getting injured in May of 2024.

After 10 months on the sidelines, he returned to action in March of this year and subsequently made six appearances in the Danish Superliga before the end of the campaign.