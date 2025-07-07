The England squad trains after losing to France in their opening game at Euro 2025. (1:39)

ZURICH -- Georgia Stanway has said the time for talking is over and that it is on England to deliver on the pitch when they face the Netherlands in their key Euro 2025 clash on Wednesday.

England lost 2-1 to France on Saturday to leave their hopes of reaching the knockout stages in the balance. They simply have to beat the Dutch on Wednesday to keep qualification matters in their own hands.

This England group have experienced some remarkable success, winning Euro 2022 and reaching the final of the World Cup in 2023, but they face an early exit from these European Championships if they can't re-find their top form.

"What we want going forward is to make actions and stop talking," Stanway said. "I didn't want to do the press conference today because I'm fed up of talking now.

"It's time that we focus and we want to put things right on the pitch in order for us to be able to talk. We want to create action from what happened on Saturday and the only way to do that is the game."

Stanway said it is time for England to go back to their roots.

"We want the game to come around as quick as possible," she says. "We want to make change.

"We've spoken about wanting to be 'proper England' and going back to what we're good at and our traditional style of football -- tough tackles and remembering why we're here. Sometimes it's about blocking out the noise and getting on the pitch and getting stuck in."

Stanway said that everything England planned to do on Saturday just "didn't happen."

"I had a message from someone I know that said: 'It is just like a bad night out and you want to forget it as much as possible. Move onto the next one," Stanway said. "That's exactly what we're going to do."

The Lionesses have had a series of discussions since the match, and hope to put things right against the Dutch. There are several players in that team they know well, and Stanway said they have to win the midfield battle if they are to prevail.

"They play a lot of midfield players which is going to overload the central areas, so I guess we just have to see what the game brings," Stanway said. "But in terms of what we can control, of course we want to be better on the ball, but we can control our mentality going into it and we can control our emotions on the pitch.

"I think we need to demand more from each other, we need to communicate in those moments, and communication isn't just about speaking but it's about action.

"If you put a tough tackle in or if somebody's doing the run for you or if somebody's running back or pressing forward, those are the little triggers we can almost use as catalyst moments."

England are aware of the expectation around this group and are fully appreciative of the perilous situation they find themselves in: If they lose to the Dutch, and France beat Wales, then England's Euro 2025 campaign is over.

"If we're not good enough on Wednesday then we don't deserve to continue in the tournament," Stanway said. "We have to be brave, we have to be ruthless."