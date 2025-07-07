Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid's Croatia captain Luka Modrić will join AC Milan after the Club World Cup, the Serie A club's newly-appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Monday.

The move means the 39-year-old midfielder, who announced in May that he would be leaving Madrid after the Club World Cup, will bring his 13-year spell at the Spanish giants to a close.

"Modrić will arrive in August. He is an extraordinary player," Allegri told reporters in his first news conference as Milan manager.

Modric will sign a one-year contract, sources have told ESPN, with an option to extend for another year, at a net salary of around €3.5 million ($4m) per season, with bonuses.

Real Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World cup semifinals on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for Sunday.

Modrić, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, will join a Milan side looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign that saw them finish eighth and miss out on European competition.

"To the fans, I say the most important thing is to work well every day," Allegri said. "The only way to regain respect is through responsibility and by achieving results. We will absolutely need their support."

The Italian, who has joined Milan for a second time after replacing the sacked Sérgio Conceição at the end of May, also outlined some key changes to the squad ahead of the new season.

Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders signed with Manchester City in June while France left back Theo Hernández could be on his way to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

"While Reijnders and Hernández won't be part of the team next season, [goalkeeper] Mike Maignan and [forward] Rafael Leão seem willing to stay," Allegri said.

Milan will kick off their Serie A campaign on Aug. 23 with a home fixture against Cremonese.

Allegri, who previously guided Milan to a Serie A title in the 2010-11 season, last managed Juventus.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.