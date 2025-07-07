Open Extended Reactions

Edu Gaspar left Arsenal midway through last season. Getty

Nottingham Forest have announced former Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar as their new global head of football.

The Midlands club said Edu will "will oversee all football-related functions, including recruitment, performance, squad strategy, and player development."

His appointment is a statement of ambition for a club that is set to embark on its first season with European football in 30 years.

Edu announced his shock resignation at Arsenal in November 2024 after five years at the club.

The Brazilian, who joined Arsenal as a technical director in 2019, was a key figure behind the hiring of manager Mikel Arteta, and helped establish the north London side as credible title contenders. He became Arsenal's first-ever sporting director in November 2022.

Jason Ayto was Edu's interim replacement at Arsenal before the permanent appointment of Andrea Berta this summer.

"I'm truly excited about this new chapter and honoured by the trust placed in me," Edu said in a statement.

"This project connects deeply with my values around innovation and long-term planning.

"I look forward to building a global football model that is competitive, sustainable, and aligned with our president's ambition."