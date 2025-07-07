Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has said Noni Madueke remains available to play at the Club World Cup despite the club holding talks over a potential move to London rivals Arsenal.

ESPN reported on Monday that Arsenal are continuing negotations with Chelsea for Madueke, and a €50 million ($58.5m) deal could happen as soon as this week.

Chelsea face Fluminense in the Club World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, and Maresca confirmed that Madueke will be in the mix to play.

Arsenal are in talks with Chelsea to sign Noni Madueke, sources have told ESPN. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

"Personally I think the same noise before the Palmeiras game, and we gave him half an hour and he was very good," Maresca said.

"I don't have any doubts that if we need Noni, he will help us. I can understand when there is noise around you, it is difficult to deal with that."

Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in 2023 in a €35m deal and carved out a regular place in Maresca's side, making 32 appearances in the Premier League last season.