Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have reached agreements to terminate Fridolina Rolfö and Ellie Roebuck's contracts one year early, the Catalan club announced on Monday.

Sweden international Rölfo and England goalkeeper Roebuck both had deals with Barça until 2026, but are now free to look for new clubs this summer.

Roebuck is set to sign for Women's Super League side Aston Villa, a source said.

Rölfo, 31, has played a major part in Barça's success over the last four years since signing from German side Wolfsburg.

During her time at the club she has won 13 trophies, including four Liga F titles and two Champions Leagues.

Despite making the most of her 129 appearances as a left-back after joining as a winger, she still managed to score 38 goals and create 37 more.

She is currently at the European Championships in Switzerland with Sweden preparing for Tuesday's Group C game against Poland.

Roebuck, 25, only joined Barça last summer from Manchester City, but she was limited to just two appearances as she continued her recovery from a stroke she suffered when she had already stuck a pre-agreement to join the Blaugrana.

She eventually made her debut against Real Betis last December in a 4-1 win and featured again earlier this year in a shock 2-1 defeat to Levante.

"My time as a player for this incredible club has come to an end," Roebuck posted on social media. "It's hard to put into words just how special this past year has been, one of the most meaningful of my career, for lots of reasons.

"Wearing this shirt, walking out at the Johan [Cruyff stadium], feeling the support of the fans... it's something I'll carry with me forever."