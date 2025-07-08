Open Extended Reactions

Reigning champions South Africa kicked off their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign with a 2-0 win over Ghana at Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco, on Monday.

Desiree Ellis' side had their pre-tournament preparation marred by a brief training boycott over player payment issues, and the withdrawal of star striker Thembi Kgatlana due to personal reasons, but their comfortable win over a talented Black Queens side showed they are still among the teams to beat.

Banyana Banyana drew first blood from the penalty spot in the 28th minute, after Noxolo Cesane -- representing South Africa for the 50th time -- had been fouled in the area by Grace Asantewaa. Linda Motlhalo stepped up to the spot and passed the ball into the bottom corner with ice-cold composure.

Six minutes later, Banyana doubled their lead. Lebohang Ramalepe surged down the right flank and played Jermaine Seoposenwe in behind, and the Monterrey striker beat Cynthia Konlan at her near post with a first-time finish.

Ironically, the second half was more open even though it produced no goals. The best chance of the half fell to Seoposenwe in the 63rd minute, when she was played in behind, but her low shot went across the face of goal and wide. She and substitutes Hildah Magaia and Ronnel Donnelly had their fair share of chances on the break, but failed to make anything of them in the second half.

Linda Motlhalo scored South Africa's opening goal and quietly pulled the strings for the defending WAFCON champions. (File photograph) Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ghana struck the woodwork twice. Alice Kusi's thunderous effort from around 25 metres rattled the frame of the goal in the 60th minute, before Evelyn Badu headed Comfort Yeboah's cross against the bar with just under 10 minutes plus stoppage time to go.

South Africa were good value for their win, and they will fancy their chances of beating Tanzania on Friday and Mali next Monday to top Group C.

Mali beat Tanzania 1-0 in Berkane to round off matchday 1, Saratou Traoré scoring the winner in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

The action resumes with the start of matchday 2 on Wednesday, when Zambia face Senegal at 5 pm. Moroccan time (4 p.m. GMT, 6 p.m. CAT) in Mohammédia before the other Group A fixture sees Congo DR take on hosts Morocco in Rabat at 8 p.m. local time.

Moment of the Day: Wuhan Jianghan's Saratou Traoré scored the most memorable goal of a largely uneventful day, blasting into the bottom corner from just inside the box after a free-kick delivery into the danger area was only partially cleared.

Player of the Day: Glasgow City's Linda Motlhalo is the player most impossible to ignore here. Apart from her goal -- an artfully taken penalty that left the goalkeeper rooted to the spot -- the 'Randfontein Ronaldinho' quietly pulled the strings in midfield and justified her nickname. Formerly of Houston Dash and Racing Louisville, Motlhalo's influence will be crucial in filling the void left by Kgatlana, who represented the same two NWSL clubs. Seoposenwe joined Motlhalo on the scoresheet with an expertly taken shot in the first half, but missed chances in the second means the midfielder had a stronger case for the nomination.