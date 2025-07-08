Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye move for Javi Guerra

Rob Dawson reacts to the news that Manchester United have handed Marcus Rashford's No.10 shirt number to new signing Matheus Cunha. (1:37)

What Man Utd handing the No.10 shirt to Cunha tells us about Rashford's situation (1:37)

Manchester United want to sign Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, while Napoli have submitted an offer of €50m to land Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Source: Arsenal closing in on €65m Gyökeres deal

- USWNT's Yohannes signs three-year deal with Lyonnes

- Sources: Miami, Atlético Madrid in De Paul talks

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra is the latest player linked with Man United. Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra is the subject of interest from Manchester United, according to Calciomercato. Guerra, 22, has attracted interest from Serie A side AC Milan and new United manager Ruben Amorim is keen to strengthen his midfield. United have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5m and are chasing a £65m deal for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. A report from Goal also claims that United are ready to rival Inter Milan and Juventus for the £52m signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer.

- Napoli have submitted an offer of €50m (plus €5m in add-ons) to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. Liverpool are yet to respond to the bid, although it is thought the club will command a significantly higher fee from any interested club as they paid an initial €75m to sign him. Napoli have lined up Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca as a potential alternative, with talks already underway. As per Di Marzio, the Italy international could be available for around €34m.

- Bayern Munich are looking to make some moves and are targeting Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and Renato Veiga from Chelsea. The Athletic claims that Bayern are keen to bring in a forward after failing to agree a deal for VfB Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade and Nkunku will be allowed to leave the Premier League club for around €50m. Bayern also want a central defender, with Veiga having completed a loan move to Juventus last season.

- Bayern have also not given up on signing Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, according to Florian Plettenberg. The German club remain in contact with the player's camp, who has also been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent months. An agreement between the two parties has been denied on all sides, after Liverpool emphatically shut down Bayern's initial inquiry. Sporting Director Max Eberl remains "on the case" for Díaz, whose Liverpool deal expires in June 2027.

- Victor Osimhen has reached a full agreement with Galatasaray over personal terms, Rudy Galetti has revealed. The Nigeria striker spent last season on loan at Gala, but the club are now pushing to sign him on a permanent basis from Napoli. Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, but they remain "distant" over the final transfer fee. As per Galetti, Galatasaray are unwilling to meet Osimhen's €75m release clause, having set aside a maximum budget of €60m for the proposed transfer.

- Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of 20-year-old Kawasaki Frontale center back Kota Takai for around £5m. Read

play 1:20 How Marcus Rashford could end up at Barcelona Mark Ogden shares details on Marcus Rashford's potential transfer to Barcelona.

- Marseille have opened talks to sign USA international Timothy Weah from Juventus. The winger has been offered a contract until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle United have agreed a £55m deal with Nottingham Forest to land winger Anthony Elanga. (Athletic)

- Manchester United have set a £30m asking price for the transfer of goalkeeper André Onana this summer, who looks increasingly likely to remain at Old Trafford. (Daily Mail)

- Arsenal are not prepared to let wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri leave the club this summer, despite reported interest from Chelsea. (Football Insider)

- Sporting CP have told Arsenal they want €70m plus €10m in add-ons for striker Viktor Gyökeres. This comes after the Portuguese club rejected Arsenal's initial approach. (Guardian)

- Brighton forward Evan Ferguson is a summer transfer target for AS Roma. The Serie A club are said to be weighing up a potential move, after he was offered to them on an initial loan deal. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, where he failed to score in eight Premier League games. (Sky Sports)

- Leeds United are pushing to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff. A third offer of £10m plus £2m in add-ons has been submitted, after personal terms were finalized. (The Athletic)

- Internazionale and Roma have reached out to Palmeiras in recent days to inquire about the availability of midfielder Richard Ríos. The 25-year-old's transfer is valued at around the €30m mark. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AC Milan are waiting for Club Brugge's final answer to their €32m bid for midfielder Ardon Jashari. (Nicolo Schira)

- Sunderland are interested in signing West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd, who is also wanted by the likes of Marseille, Roma, AC Milan and Real Sociedad. (Footmercato)

- Leeds United have reached a £10m agreement with Lille over the transfer of left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson. (Sky Sports)

- Flamengo have pulled out of a deal to sign Republic of Ireland international winger Mikey Johnston from West Brom over medical concerns (ESPN Brasil).