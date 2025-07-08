Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison talk on the rumours of Mohammed Kudus going to Tottenham. (1:37)

Japan defender Kota Takai has joined Tottenham Hotspur from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale, the club has announced.

Spurs said the 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the club. They did not disclose the transfer fee, although it is reportedly worth £5 million ($6.8m).

He is the club's first signing under new manager Thomas Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou in the Tottenham dugout this summer.

Kota Takai joined Tottenham on Tuesday. Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

He has four senior international caps with Japan and also appeared at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Spurs are expected to return with an improved offer for West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, a source told ESPN, after seeing their opening bid of £50m rejected.

Kudus has an £85m release clause in his contract that can only be activated by other Premier League clubs, but West Ham are open to letting him go at a lower fee.