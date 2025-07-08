The England squad trains after losing to France in their opening game at Euro 2025. (1:39)

Former England midfielder Jill Scott has said there is no need for "panic stations" after England's European Championship defence in Switzerland started with defeat.

The Lionesses went down 2-1 to France in their Group D opener in a performance that has piled the pressure on Sarina Wiegman's side, leaving them in must-win territory after just one game. A loss against the Netherlands on Wednesday and they exit Euro 2025 at the group stage.

However, Scott -- who played 161 times for England, including appearances in 10 major tournaments -- believes that their Euro 2025 campaign is still very much alive.

"I 100% think there has been an overreaction," Scott told the Press Association. "I feel like the team loses, and then suddenly it's panic stations, but we have to remember that France are one of the top teams. It was always going to be a close game, and they've got some amazing players.

With defeat to France, England became the first defending European champions to lose their tournament opener Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

"For me, it's about not panicking. We know in football, there's going to be criticism, but the girls just need to focus on the the job in hand."

England captain Leah Williamson put the poor result against France down to "cheap, sort of emotional defending" while midfielder Georgia Stanway said she's "fed up of talking" and wants to "put things right" against the Netherlands.

"One game that doesn't go your way, it doesn't suddenly make you a bad team," Scott said. "The aim would always have been to go in against Netherlands and try and get that win.

"There's a little bit more pressure on it because of the France result, but I feel confident that the girls can do it."

England face Andries Jonker's Netherlands on Wednesday in Zurich a must-win Group D fixture before taking on neighbours Wales on July 13.