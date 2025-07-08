Euro 2025 Daily: Germany beat Denmark despite early wobbles

Take a look at the best stats from Germany's comeback win over Denmark in Group C, as Lea Schüller's scoring streak continues. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Women's European Championship has officially kicked off. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition.

- Women's Euro 2025 bracket, results and fixtures schedule

The lead: Germany beat Denmark after early wobble

BASEL, Switzerland -- After their humiliating group-stage exit at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Germany are all but through to the quarterfinals after defeating Denmark 2-1 at St. Jakob-Park.

It was not a comfortable afternoon for the 2022 Euros finalists, who appeared to be a bit all over the place. Rushed clearances, poor decision-making, bad spacing and skewed passing allowed Denmark to take a lead midway through the first half, leaving the Group C frontrunners on the back foot.

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Germany (Q) 2 2 0 0 +3 6 2 - Sweden (Q) 2 2 0 0 +4 6 3 - Denmark (E) 2 0 0 2 -2 0 4 - Poland (E) 2 0 0 2 -5 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

There were several VAR interventions to grapple with, too. First, Germany's opener was ruled out for offside after a lengthy check; then they had a shout for a penalty via a handball, which was given on field by referee Catarina Campos before the review showed it was outside the area. Germany were then handed a penalty, albeit soft, after VAR -- and another lengthy pause -- picked up the foul on Linda Dallmann. Sjoeke Nüsken dispatched from the spot to get Christian Wück's side back on level terms 10 minutes after halftime.

Lea Schüller then gave the eight-time champions the lead when she took advantage of Denmark's lapse after Emma Snerle took a hefty ball to the head. While the referee should have blown her whistle to stop play, she did not, and therefore there was no reason for Jule Brand not to make the most of the space and set up Schüller. The beauty of the goal was tainted by the image of Snerle, looking incredibly dazed and being helped off the pitch by two medical staff, and the Danes will probably feel aggrieved that the goal stood.

Over the past two years, Germany have been rebuilding confidence and collecting results to help heal the wounds of their early World Cup exit -- progress underscored by a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But redemption is still firmly within Germany's grip, even if they'll be without key player and captain Giulia Gwinn -- ruled out for the rest of the tournament after suffering a medical collateral ligament injury in the opener against Poland -- with their quarterfinal place virtually confirmed.

For Denmark, however, their fate was sealed after Sweden secured a 3-0 victory over Poland, removing any hope that manager Andrée Jeglertz - who is leaving to become Manchester City's head coach upon Denmark's exit - had of reaching the knockouts. A win against Poland on Saturday will act as a consolation prize yet it feels like another tournament where Denmark have fizzled out, unable to turn their performances into results and keep pace with their European rivals. -- Emily Keogh

Germany had to come from behind to beat Denmark, but the win puts them on the verge of the quarterfinals. Fran Santiago - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Today's top Euro 2025 news

- Wales players, staff 'OK' after bus crash at Euros

- Russo: England must play Dutch 'without fear'

- Spain, Putellas put Belgium coach on brink of tears

Sights and sounds around Euro 2025

Blackstenius continues excellent run, boosting Sweden past Poland

What a few months it's been for Stina Blackstenius. In May, the Arsenal forward wrote her name into the history books by scoring the decisive goal against Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final.

Fast forward to Tuesday night and Blackstenius was back amongst the goals, this time for her native Sweden, scoring the opener in a 3-0 win against Poland to help secure her country's place in the knockout stages of the Women's Euros.

It was a super finish from the striker, who rose to nod home past Kinga Szemik following a tantalising cross into the box from Kosovare Asllani. It was Blackstenius' 40th goal in a Sweden shirt and her fifth in her last four international appearances.

In truth, she could have had a hat-trick in the first half as Sweden put Poland -- whose European dream is now over -- under immense pressure. Blackstenius toyed with the opposition defence, making intelligent runs and providing a constant threat, before goals from Asllani and substitute Lina Hurtig in the second half made sure of the victory for Peter Gerhardsson's side.

Sweden and Germany will now battle it out for top spot in Group C when they meet in Zurich on Saturday. -- Beth Lindop

Germany's funniest player?

To the question of "who is the funniest person in the squad's group chat," Germany's players had only one name on their lips: Linda Dallmann.

From Jule Brand to Giulia Gwinn, or Sjoeke Nüsken to Lea Schüller, the answer was always the same! Dallmann, 30, the Bayern Munich forward who has been a key player in Christian Wück's side and also one of the shortest players in the tournament at 5-foot-2, is the joker of the dressing room.

Dallmann always has a smile on her face and is usually telling jokes, while her personality shines in the group chat. "She never responds with messages, just with GIFs, and they always get me," captain Gwinn said about her teammate. -- Julien Laurens

'Hey Macarena'

Smiling Spain striker Cristina Martín-Prieto showed her teammates how to have some fun before Monday's 6-2 win over Belgium by leading them through the Macarena on the pitch at the Stockhorn Arena in Thun.

Some players, such as teammate Cata Coll, didn't seem completely sure of the dance moves to the famous Spanish song -- but that's perhaps understandable, given it was released in 1993, the same year Martín-Prieto, one of the older players in the squad, was born.

Martín-Prieto, on the back of a brilliant season with Benfica, scored in Spain's opener against Portugal and came off the bench in the second half against Belgium. She looks like she has enjoyed every second in Switzerland so far.

Dale a tu cuerpo alegría, Macarena... Hey Macarena, ay! -- Sam Marsden

Spain stunned by Rölfo news

The Barcelona players in Spain's squad were caught cold when they returned to the dressing room after the 6-2 win over Belgium and learned that teammate Fridolina Rölfo is leaving the club. Barça announced during the game they had reached an agreement to rescind the Sweden international's contract a year early.

"To be honest I just found out as well," defender Irene Paredes said. "If that's the case, it's a shame, because she's been a really important player. I'll speak with her, but if it's for the best for her, then we have to respect the decision."

There is the possibility of a reunion in Switzerland. Rölfo is part of the Sweden squad at Euro 2025, although the team can't meet Spain until at least the semifinals. She spent four years at Barça, and she has played a large part in the club's success domestically and in Europe. -- Marsden

play 1:08 How Portugal's late goal affects Group B at Euro 2025 Portugal snatched a late equaliser vs Italy in Group B to keep their Euro 2025 dreams alive in dramatic fashion.

Proud Portugal

On Monday night, Portugal were minutes away from their Euro 2025 campaign ending in heartbreak. Francisco Neto's side was set to bow out of the tournament with a group game to spare, before an instinctive late strike from defender Diana Gomes restored parity with opponents Italy and kept their hopes alive of progressing to the knockout stages with a 1-1 draw.

It was a great atmosphere at Stade de Geneve, with the Portugal fans in full voice after the final whistle. And, on an emotional evening, Portugal goalkeeper Patricia Moraes even got involved, climbing into the crowd and joining in with their passionate chanting.

Those celebrations will be even wilder should Portugal book their place in the last eight with a win over Belgium on Friday, assuming Spain beat Italy. -- Lindop

Lionesses playing to win

Competitive streaks are a common trait running through the England group. Off the training pitch, the squad's favorite pastime remains battling over properties and money in Monopoly Deal, while Grace Clinton and Maya Le Tissier are often seen arguing during heated games of Spikeball -- a fast-paced, handball-style game where players score by bouncing a ball off a small, trampoline-like net.

Two of the most competitive are midfielder Ella Toone and England assistant coach Arjan Veurink. "Whatever the game is, he has to be involved, and he has to be winning," midfielder Georgia Stanway revealed.

One of the ways Stanway kept herself calm during her five-month rehab from the knee injury she suffered in January was tattooing -- both inking herself and others. But that's not an option in Switzerland, so it's back to her original love to keep her mind fresh. "Unfortunately I can't tattoo [here] so I'm finding alternatives to keep my mind busy. I've enjoyed watching the other games in the tournament." -- Tom Hamilton

play 1:18 England got 'bullied' by France in Euro defeat Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison discuss Englands 2-1 defeat to France in their opening game of the European Championships.

Brugts vs. Bronze

Netherlands and Barcelona winger Esmee Brugts is one of the few players on the team who has no connection with the Women's Super League (WSL). But she is not bothered, saying, "In general, it is considered the best league. But in my opinion, I play for the best club in the world."

However Brugts, 21, does have a connection with 33-year-old England and Chelsea right back Lucy Bronze, who she faces on Wednesday, as they played together at Barcelona.

"She is someone who takes good care of newcomers," Brugts said. "And in Spain, it's not common for everyone to speak English. But she does, and she's also half Portuguese, so she picked up Spanish quickly and was able to explain everything well. She would sometimes stand in front of me on the field and coach me with 'left' and 'right'. She's a unique player, and I think it's very impressive that she can still perform at such a high level. She's there when it matters." -- ESPN NL

Star player of the day

To follow...

Match previews, odds for Wednesday

play 1:13 What do England need to change ahead of clash with Netherlands? Samuel Marsden and the ESPN FC crew discuss what England need to change after their loss to France.

England vs. Netherlands

Odds (via ESPN BET): England (-130), Draw (+270), Netherlands (+340)

England head into Wednesday's match against Netherlands knowing a win will keep qualification for the knockouts in their own hands. But anything else and they could be heading home early. England lost 2-1 to France in their opener, while the Dutch eased past Wales with a 3-0 win. So England simply must find a way to get the three points in Zurich on Wednesday, while the Dutch know a win will send them through to the knockouts.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Netherlands 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 - France 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - England 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Wales 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

England have a fully fit squad, but Sarina Wiegman could make changes, with Lauren James potentially shifted to the wing to make space for Toone or Clinton in the middle of the pitch. For the Dutch, they've been closely monitoring Veerle Buurman's fitness this week, and it looks to be a match too soon to start Lineth Beerensteyn. There will be a strong WSL core to this match with plenty of familiar matchups as the race to escape from Group D gathers pace. -- Hamilton

France vs. Wales

Odds (via ESPN BET): France (-1800), Draw (+1100), Wales (+2300)

A victory for France against Wales would see them seal qualification before they even face Netherlands in the final game on Saturday. Head coach Laurent Bonadei was obviously very happy with the team's performance in the opening 2-1 win against England. Captain Griedge Mbock looks like she will still be out in defense, and Les Bleues could start with a more attacking 4-2-3-1 formation instead of the 4-3-3 that worked so well against the Lionesses, as they expect Wales to sit very deep and be defensive.

Wales would have learned a lot from their loss against Netherlands (3-0) but will hope to keep the ball better against the French. However, they will have to put in a perfect defensive performance to deny Marie-Antoinette Katoto and company. -- Laurens