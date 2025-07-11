Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United have completed the signing of forward Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest, the clubs announced Friday.

A source told ESPN earlier this week that a deal had been agreed between Newcastle and Forest worth £55 million ($74m).

The Sweden international leaves the City Ground after two seasons at the club.

"I had an amazing two years at Nottingham Forest, they really helped me to become the player I am today, but I'm really happy to be here now," Elango said in Newcastle's statement.

"The club won a trophy last season and are building something unique, something special that I really want to be part of."

After narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification last year, Elanga will play in Europe's top competition with Newcastle, becoming their first major signing of the summer window.

He made 82 appearances for Forest, scoring 11 times and registering 21 assists.

"I'm delighted to welcome Anthony to Newcastle United," Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said. "He has been a key target for us so I'm delighted to secure him at this early part of pre-season."