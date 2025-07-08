Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson provides an update on her squad who were involved in a road traffic crash. (0:53)

Wales players and staff are all "OK" after their team bus was involved in a collision in St. Gallen, Switzerland on Tuesday, manager Rhian Wilkinson has said.

The bus was travelling towards Kybunpark Stadium as the side prepare for their second Euro 2025 match against France when it was involved in a crash.

A statement from the Football Association Wales (FAW) said "all passengers on the Cymru National Team bus and in the other vehicle are unharmed."

Wilkinson, who was travelling in a separate vehicle with captain Angharad James, told a news conference she was "shaken" after hearing of the incident.

"I think everyone, from all reports, is OK and we just need to get them all together and get everyone away from the scene to reassess," Wilkinson said.

"We've got great staff, great support and we will make sure that everyone continues to be OK.

"More importantly I think the driver of the other vehicle is OK as well. We will let everyone know once we know for sure."

Wilkinson said that the collision occurred near the team hotel and that staff and UEFA have been "brilliant" in removing the team from the scene. The manager also confirmed Tuesday's training session has been cancelled.

"Football is secondary and I think, yes we are shaken because we are away from the team right now knowing that they've had to experience that," she said.

"We will check in with everyone and make sure they are all in a good spot and we can focus on the football again after that."

It has not been an easy start for Wales in their first major tournament.

They suffered a 3-0 defeat in their opening game to the Netherlands in Lucerne and risk exiting the tournament if they lose to France on Wednesday.