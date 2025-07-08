Xabi Alonso admits it will be a difficult match vs. PSG as he believes his Real Madrid side will have to take 'the next step' when they face off. (1:01)

And so, they meet again. A year after his acrimonious departure from Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, Kylian Mbappé will face his former team for the first time on Wednesday at MetLife Stadium in the Club World Cup semifinals. It will be a bit special, a bit tense and quite nostalgic too.

It's special because the Paris-born prodigy spent seven years at the Parc des Princes, with many highs and lows. He loves the club -- always has, and always will -- just like his family does. His dad, Wilfrid, was in attendance last Saturday as PSG beat Bayern Munich in Atlanta.

Mbappé felt it was the right time for him to leave the French capital to realize his dream of playing at the Bernabeu, and no one can really blame him for it. But what makes this reunion particularly special isn't what PSG are missing since he left, but what PSG have become without him. They've become arguably the best club team in the world in 2025 -- a team without dominant stars and where everyone plays for each other, attacking and defending together.

However, it will also be a tense reunion because the Mbappé camp are still involved in an acrimonious legal battle with PSG over unpaid wages and bonuses. The France captain demands the payment of €55 million ($61m) that he says the club owes him from his last season. PSG argue that Mbappé verbally agreed to waive this amount when he took the decision to leave the club for Madrid without a transfer fee. With lawyers involved, this won't be resolved anytime soon.

Regardless, Mbappé and PSG President Nasser al-Khelaïfi will meet again on Wednesday for the first time in a year. They will not ignore each other and intend to shake hands, a source from both sides told ESPN, but there is still bad blood between them. Al-Khelaïfi still resents the way Mbappé left, even if he had some kind words for him last month. "We have been lucky without him this year, but I wish him all the best in Madrid, from the bottom of my heart."

Finally, it will be a nostalgic encounter because, for all the legal issues, Mbappé is a PSG legend. Scoring 256 goals in 308 games for the club is exceptional. If you add his assists, he's responsible for more than a goal involvement per game, which is incredible over seven long seasons.

Mbappé was often unbeatable in the PSG shirt. He was way too good for Ligue 1 and racked up many domestic trophies -- six league titles, four Coupes de France, two Coupes de la Ligue and three Trophées des Champions -- but the holy grail, a UEFA Champions League title, eluded him. He was brought to Paris to win that competition, but couldn't manage it despite reaching the final once, in 2019, and two semifinals (2020-21, 2023-24). This is the irony: Paris got better and stronger after Mbappé -- one of the best players in the world -- left, and the club won the 2024-25 Champions League.

Mbappé's reunion with PSG will be a fascinating one on many levels, in addition to there being a place in the Club World Cup final on the line for the winner. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

In his absence, others have stepped up, starting with Ousmane Dembélé. The PSG No. 10 is arguably the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or in September after a wonderful second half of the season as their center forward. The 28-year-old scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 51 games in all competitions this season. He was decisive in the Champions League last-16 against Liverpool (one goal), quarterfinals against Aston Villa (two assists), semifinals against Arsenal (one goal, one assist) and final against Inter Milan (two assists) as well as in the Club World Cup quarterfinal against Bayern Munich (one goal). He has an impact in every big game.

Luis Enrique, the PSG manager, made Dembélé the center of his system and the leader of his attack. The main thing is that the manager got Dembélé to do what he could not get Mbappé to do. After the Champions League final, a 5-0 rout of Inter Milan in which the France international was monstrous with the ball and without it, the manager said, "I would give the Ballon d'Or to Dembélé for the way he defended in this final. That's what you call leading a team.

"I sincerely believe he deserves the Ballon d'Or, without a doubt, not just for the titles he won or the goals he scored, but for his pressing."

Ten months ago, in a video that went viral before the Champions League quarterfinal, second leg, away at Barcelona, Luis Enrique tried to convince Mbappé to do the same.

"I hear you like Michael Jordan. He was known for holding his teammates accountable and defending like a beast. You need to take that approach. Not just as a player, but as a leader on the field. You've got to press .... Why? Because that's how you become a leader.

"You think your job is just to score goals for us, and sure, you're an incredible, world-class player. But that's not enough for me."

Alongside Dembélé, other players have impressed under Luis Enrique. The midfield trio has grown exponentially throughout the season, with Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz complementing each other; rotating and switching positions has been incredible. The duo of Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes has become the best fullback pair by activity on the pitch, defensively and offensively, while Désiré Doué has evolved from being a squad player in Rennes a year ago to being the best U-20 player in the world with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

The concept of relationism, a new trend in football, has been adapted by Luis Enrique to fit into his concept of positional play, which he inherited from his years at Barcelona as a player and a manager. "Fluidity within the structure" is the best way of defining this PSG style, and his players have mastered it.

Now, Mbappé and Real Madrid are the last obstacle between PSG and yet another final this season, their fourth after the French Super Cup (won against Monaco), the French Cup (won against Reims) and the Champions League (won against Inter Milan).

One final note: This will be Mbappé's fifth game against PSG. The first four were all when he still played for Monaco at the start of his career. His record? One win, one draw and two losses, and no goals.