Georgia Stanway expresses her desire to respond to France defeat with big performance in their next group game vs the Netherlands. (1:16)

Stanway: We want to put things right vs the Netherlands (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

ZURICH, Switzerland -- Alessia Russo has said it is essential England play without fear against the Netherlands on Wednesday as they seek to keep their Euro 2025 dreams alive.

England slumped to a 2-1 defeat to France in the opening round and know they must get a result against the Dutch on Wednesday to remain in the hunt for back-to-back European Championship titles.

After a tricky opening round match, Russo said they have to go into this game full of self-belief.

When asked if it's key they play without fear, Russo told a pre-match news conference: "Massively. It's some of the conversations we've had in the team. We've got so many great players. It's a big part of what we are as a team.

"We have players who can create something out of nothing. Making sure everyone is in a good headspace is important. We have a gameplan but also individuals who can create magic.

Alessia Russo has challenged England to play without fear against the Netherlands. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

"Ultimately we don't like losing but when a result like that happens you have to reflect and come together as a team. We have bounced back before. We know we weren't up to it against France but in our own standards we want to be better.

"That sets the bar for us. We're our own biggest critics as players so we're all ready to get out there and have another good game."

Sarina Wiegman's record in the Euros is astonishing. She guided the Netherlands to the Euro 2017 title before winning Euro 2022 with England.

Saturday's defeat to France was her first loss as a head coach in the European Championship, but she is ignoring any talk of the team being under pressure ahead of Wednesday's must-win clash.

"I don't read the tabloids or the media," Wiegman said. "My only focus is on the team and what I have to do. Tomorrow we will start the game with the best possible gameplan and this is my only focus.

"We don't talk about consequence. We talk about what we have to do to be at our best and how we can exploit the Netherlands."

Wiegman confirmed that all 23 players in the squad are fit to face the Netherlands.

"In our team we have different types of players for the same positions," she said.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Netherlands 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 - France 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - England 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Wales 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

"You can change your shape and your style to impact games and that is what you want when you bring players onto the pitch to make an impact in games."

Wiegman also said they are fully aware of the potential ramifications if things don't go to plan on Wednesday, but she has emphasised the need to treat this like any other match and focus on their own processes.

"We bring it back to: it's a game, a football game," Wiegman said.

"The outcome has consequences but that's the same as finals. It brings it back to what we have to do - what actions do we have to do to be at our best."