Arsenal have added former Manchester United and Argentina defender Gabriel Heinze to manager Mikel Arteta's coaching staff, the club announced Monday.

Heinze will fill the role of first-team coach previously occupied by Carlos Cuesta, who left to become Parma head coach last month.

Gabriel Heinze has been added to Mikel Arteta's coaching staff at Arsenal. Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

"We are excited with the introduction of Gabriel to our men's first-team coaching staff, and welcome him and his family to Arsenal," Arsenal said in a statement.

Heinze was most recently head coach of Newell's Old Boys in his native Argentina, following an unsuccessful spell in charge of MLS side Atlanta United. He has also been head coach of Velez Sarsfield, Argentinos Juniors and Godoy Cruz.

The 47-year-old spent three years as a player in England with Manchester United, winning the Premier League title in 2006-07. As well as winning 72 caps for Argentina, Heinze also represented clubs including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille.