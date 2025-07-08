Open Extended Reactions

Portland Timbers forward Jonathan Rodríguez will miss the rest of the season after right knee surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

The Timbers said Rodríguez underwent a cartilage restoration surgery. He last played for Portland on May 20 in an U.S. Open Cup match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

"Jonathan is an extremely important player for us, and his absence is significant," Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a statement. "This has been a challenging period in his career, but he is an outstanding professional and our club will do everything to support him with his recovery."

Rodríguez, 32, was a big hit in his first season with the Timbers, contributing 16 goals and seven assists in 29 matches (27 starts) in 2024.

But this season was a struggle as he initially attempted to play through the ailment. He had one goal and one assist in six MLS appearances off the bench.

Before joining the Timbers, Rodríguez played for three teams in Liga MX of Mexico and had 108 goals in 277 appearances across all competitions from 2016-24. He also has three career goals while playing for Uruguay's national team.