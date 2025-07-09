Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side could be "exhausted" after the CWC which might hamper their preparation for the new Premier League season. (2:20)

MPs voted in favour of establishing a professional football regulator under a "Football Governance Bill" that would see clubs handed operating licences.

The bill is set to be enshrined into law after receiving 415 votes to 98 (a 317 majority) in the House of Commons.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said the bill, which will create a regulator for the Premier League and English Football League (EFL), is desigend to ensure that clubs run sustainably in a bid to stop teams from going out of business.

"We promised in our manifesto that we would end years of inaction and make the changes that fans have fought for for so long and are so overdue," Nandy said.

"I am proud to be part of the winning team that has put our fans back on the pitch at the heart of the game where they belong."

She added: "This is for Macclesfield, for Wigan, for Bury, for Bolton, for Derby, for Reading, for Sheffield Wednesday, for Morecambe and for many, many more who have had to endure the misery of being put last when they should have been put first."