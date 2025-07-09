Open Extended Reactions

Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyökeres has said the style of play under his former coach Ruben Amorim "suited me perfectly."

Gyökeres, who is one of Arsenal's top targets this transfer window, thrived under Amorim's system at Sporting. The Portugese coach left Sporting in November to join Manchester United.

"The style of play we had under him suited me perfectly," Gyökeres told France Football. Amorim led Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in the 2023-24 campaign, with Gyökeres scoring a league-high 29 goals in his maiden season with the Portuguese outfit.

The former Coventry City striker also finished as Liga Portugal's top scorer with 39 goals as Sporting defended the league title last season.

Ruben Amorim and Viktor Gyökeres struck up a very successful partnership at Sporting. Zed Jameson/PA Images via Getty Images

"We won two championships in a row for the first time in 71 years," he said.

"It's an incredible achievement and, of course, Ruben Amorim played a big part in that. I can't thank him enough."

Gyökeres admitted he was surprised that Amorim left Sporting midway through last season with the side top of the league standings and alive in the Champions League.

"It was a shock, I'd never seen a coach leave in the middle of the season when everything was going so well. No hard feelings.

"Yes, it was surprising, but I totally understand his decision," Gyökeres said.

Gyökeres, 27, is expected to leave Sporting CP this summer with the Premier League his likely destination.