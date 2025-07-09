Euro 2025 Daily: France cruise past Wales, England bounce back

Ali Krieger and Jeff Kassouf discuss who has impressed them at the Women's European Championship. (2:36)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Women's European Championship has officially kicked off. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition.

- Women's Euro 2025 bracket, results and fixtures schedule

The lead: France get win, but not in comfortable fashion

After a faultless performance against England, France were sloppy against Wales three days later.

What Les Bleues produced in St. Gallen on Wednesday was quite worrying. Yes, head coach Laurent Bonadei made seven changes to the starting lineup -- only Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Alice Sombath, Selma Bacha and Grace Geyoro kept their place -- but this was a team still good enough to comfortably beat Wales, who ended up winning 4-1 on the night.

Instead, it was a struggle for the French. No rhythm, no flow, no creativity, no desire, no aggression, bad touches and bad passes. They conceded one of the worst goals of the tournament and, until the 44th minute, were drawing against the minnows of these Euros.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - France 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2 - England 2 1 0 1 +3 3 3 - Netherlands 2 1 0 1 -1 3 4 - Wales 2 0 0 2 -6 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

It started well with Clara Mateo's opener after just eight minutes, but everything stopped then. A bit of naivety defensively with one 20-year-old and two 21-year-olds at the back, and they let the Welsh side and Jess Fishlock back in the game after 15 minutes.

The neophytes turned the game into a battle, winning tackles and duels -- everything the French didn't want to do. It took a penalty just before the break to restore France's lead, before Safia Middleton-Patel, the Wales goalkeeper, gifted them a third and a fourth goal in the second half.

The win was expected, but the performance disappointed, and Bonadei didn't look that happy on the bench. At least Mateo, with a goal, an assist and a penalty won, would have impressed Bonadei.

For the rest, especially the usual subs like Kadidiatou Diani, Melvine Malard or Amel Majri, it was the same feeling. They didn't seize the opportunity to impress him.

Meanwhile, Fishlock came off under a standing ovation from the whole stadium and with a massive smile on her face as she wrote a new chapter in her country's history by becoming the first Welsh women's player to ever score in a major tournament. -- Julien Laurens

France get their second win of the Euros with a 4-1 win over Wales. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Today's top Euro 2025 news

- Wales players, staff 'OK' after bus crash at Euros

- Russo: England must play Dutch 'without fear'

- Spain, Putellas put Belgium coach on brink of tears

Sights and sounds around Euro 2025

Hamilton on England

As England celebrated their opening goal against the Netherlands, Leah Williamson and Alex Greenwood went over and congratulated goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

The story around England's No. 1 spot has been quite the saga heading into this tournament, with Mary Earps' retirement one of the big distractions. Hampton played her first major tournament minutes against France on Saturday, and could do little to prevent either goal. Against the Dutch, she faced more pressure in the second half, but it was her role in the first England goal which showed why Wiegman has chosen her.

From the edge of her six-yard box, Hampton bisected the Dutch defence with a pinpoint pass. Alessia Russo dropped a shoulder off the defender and seconds later, Lauren James had scored a remarkable goal. But it originated from the vision and accuracy of Hampton's pass. Hampton also helped tee up James' second after the break.

It was a near-perfect afternoon for England. For all the pressure they've been under, there's been unwavering confidence in the group they could deliver against the Dutch. James and Georgia Stanway gave England a 2-0 lead at the break, with James and Ella Toone bringing up their 4-0 win. -- Tom Hamilton

Leah Williamson celebrates with goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. Pascal Kesselmark/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Zurich turns Oranje

On paper, England vs. Netherlands was the tastiest game of the tournament so far and the enormity of the occasion was reflected in the huge numbers of fans -- of both teams -- gathering on the streets of Zurich in the hours before kick off.

Outside the Kraftwerk bar on Selnaustrasse, hordes of England supporters queued around the block to gain entry to Lionesses HQ, where fans can gather to watch the game and enjoy food, drinks and live music.

Meanwhile, those here to support Netherlands got together in numbers to take part in a fan walk to the stadium. Decked out in orange shirts and waving scarves, banners and flags, Oranje supporters brought the noise and helped set the stage for one of the games of the tournament so far. -- Beth Lindop

I wish I was Dutch. pic.twitter.com/IDYsYhvrQW — Beth Lindop (@beth_lindop) July 9, 2025

Reading between the lines

Athenea del Castillo looked at the press officer, put her head in her hands and started giggling. The Spain and Real Madrid forward had just been asked what book she was reading while at the Euros.

"You've caught me out," she laughed. "I can't remember the title now."

She went on to explain that it was a book on leadership and teamwork, detailing how she wants to become a leader at Madrid next season and adding how she's soaking in everything she can.

Still, the 24-year-old wasn't sure that everyone believed her, so just to make sure she posted a selfie with the book when she got back to the team hotel. The title? "Trae, que ya lo hago yo, idiota (I'll do it myself, idiot)." -- Sam Marsden

Swed en soaring

Sweden are playing to their aerial strengths once again. At the Women's World Cup, the set-play combination between Jonna Andersson (taker) and Amanda Ilestedt (scorer) undid many teams. This time, the assists and the goals are being shared around, but they're still arriving via headers.

Three of the four goals scored by Peter Gerhardsson's team so far have been nodded in. There have only been seven headers scored at this Euros in total and no other team has scored more than one (Spain, Belgium, Norway and Germany all have one each).

With two wins so far, Sweden, who have reached the semifinals of the last three major tournaments, are showing they are a force to be reckoned. To beat them, you will likely have to beat them in the air -- or at least cut off the supply. -- Marsden

play 1:10 Sweden dominate Poland to top group C Sweden beat Poland 3-0 to top the group in their second game of the European Championships.

A new record

Tuesday's game between Germany and Denmark set a new record for a group stage game not involving a host at the women's Euros.

A total of 34,165 fans -- many of them adorning Germany shirts -- were in the stadium in Basel to watch the eight-time winners secure a 2-1 win to book their place in the quarterfinal.

It was an impressive display from the German fans; booming celebrations, accompanied by drums and various other instruments, for every chance or goal, and clamorous boos when Denmark scored. The fans were especially deafening when VAR intervened to overturn their penalty for handball and rule Klara Bühl's opening goal offside. -- Emily Keogh

RIP Woody

It's common to see a player's name across the back of a football shirt, sometimes even your own ... but one Germany fan I spoke to ahead of the Denmark game took it a step further.

Indeed, she was wearing a Switzerland shirt with the name of her beloved pet guinea pig "Woody" on the back.

Woody was originally from Switzerland, which inspired the choice of shirt, but he passed away last year and didn't get a chance to see the Euros in his homeland. -- Keogh

Sydney shines

At only 18, Switzerland forward Sydney Schertenleib has been one of the revelations of the tournament. Her technical ability, pace and elegance, both when she came on against Norway in the opening game and when she started against Iceland on Monday, were obvious for everyone to see.

But she is not just a fans' favourite; the Barcelona star is also a favourite of her international teammates.

When asked to pick one quality from one, Seattle Reign FC forward Ana Maria Crnogorcevic answered: "Sydney's technique." Meanwhile, both Roma forward Alayah Pilgrim and Grasshopper midfielder Noemi Ivelj said they "would like to sing like Sydney." -- Laurens

Dancing hosts

Hosts Switzerland are hoping to dance their way into quarterfinals on Thursday. Their 2-0 win over Iceland captured the nation's attention, with goal scorer Pilgrim's impressive celebratory dance with youngster Leila Wandeler going viral in the country over the following days.

Wandeler has taken that energy and is hoping it will help her teammates get the draw they need against Finland to reach the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

"I'm pretty good," Lyon's Wandeler told reporters when asked who is the team's best dancer. "When the music is playing, I waste no time getting my teammates to dance. I just try to spread positive vibes." -- Marsden

Star player of the day

Lauren James, England

After her poor performance against France, we expected a reaction from the England forward, and we got it.

James is only 23, but the Chelsea star needed a strong performance on Wednesday in Zurich, and she simply showed against the Netherlands why she is one of the best players in the world and indispensable for the Lionesses, especially when she is in that kind of mood.

Playing her centrally didn't work out against Les Bleues. She was not involved enough, not aggressive enough. Starting out wide against the Dutch with the freedom to come inside suited her much more.

She was unplayable at times, combining with Lucy Bronze behind her and Ella Toone alongside her. She scored two goals, taking her stats to eight goal involvements in her five starts for England at a major tournament. Her tournament (and England's) have properly started now. -- Laurens

play 0:35 Why Switzerland's manager had to lie to play football Legendary manager Pia Sundhage is now in charge of Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland.

Match previews, odds for Thursday

Finland vs. Switzerland

Odds (via ESPN BET): Finland (+250), Draw (+235), Switzerland (+110)

Having won one and lost one game apiece so far, Switzerland and Finland are set to do battle for the second qualification spot from Group A. Switzerland need a draw, Finland must win, to take second place behind Norway.

Finland have impressed with their performances at this tournament so far and were unlucky to lose 2-1 to Norway last time out. But it's always nice to see a host nation progress deep into a tournament and, from the show of support Switzerland have had over the past week, it's clear that their progression to the knockout stages would mean so much to so many. -- Lindop

Norway vs. Iceland

Odds (via ESPN BET): Norway (+125), Draw (+240), Iceland (+210)

Norway have already secured top spot and a place in the knockouts, having failed to progress from the groups in the last two Euros, but they haven't yet found top form. They have a group of remarkable players, but have ridden a wave of fortune, with own goals in their favour in both matches so far, and seem reliant on Caroline Graham Hansen finding space on the right and then looking for a head in the middle, so they'll hope for a more fluid performance on Thursday.

Iceland are already out of the tournament after back-to-back defeats, but will look to land one final punch (or is that "Thunderclap") before bowing out as they look for their first Euros win in 12 years. Expect this game to be tight: they've played each other twice this year, and both ended in draws. -- Hamilton