Spain forward Lucía García has told ESPN she is blown away by teammate Alexia Putellas every time she trains with her as the Barcelona midfielder looks to make up for lost time at the European Championships.

Putellas injured her ACL on the eve of the last Euros in England and said she has unfinished business with the tournament heading into this summer's finals in Switzerland.

She has started the competition in fine form, scoring three goals and creating two more as world champions Spain opened their campaign with convincing wins against Portugal and Belgium to book their place in the quarterfinals with a game to spare.

"Alexia is having a really good tournament," García told ESPN from Spain's camp in Lausanne. "She has that spark that makes her a difference-maker.

"I think she came into the Euros with a lot of confidence because of how she's been playing. She deserves it more than anyone. After the injury before the last Euros, she really deserves everything that comes her way.

"I am blown away every time I am with her doing anything because, for me, her vision of the game is the best in the world.

"Personally, I love playing with her because she reads situations that almost no one else sees. For me, as a forward, that is brilliant."

Alexia Putellas has scored three goals in two games at Euro 2025 so far. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Led by Putellas, Spain followed up a 5-0 win over Portugal with a 6-2 demolition of Belgium to take their goal tally to 11 in just two games. "We've been working hard for a lot of years to be where we are," García, who plays for Mexican side Monterrey, added. "There is a lot of work behind the results and the goals that we're scoring.

"We're really happy to have scored 11 in two games because it's not easy at all. It may seem like it is, but it isn't."

Spain were already among the teams tipped to win the Euros before the tournament kicked off, but their performances so far have established them as the clear favourites.

However, they are reluctant to accept that tag. Defender Olga Carmona says they "don't mention" the word favourites around the camp, while García says the pressure is on England as the defending champions.

"I think putting that pressure on ourselves [to win the tournament] would be to hold ourselves back," García said. "I think the pressure is when you're the reigning champions, which is England.

"So I think the pressure at this tournament is more for the holders, who have done it before. We're just focused on ourselves and trying to give everything to get through each round and go as far as possible."

Spain play their final game in Group B against Italy on Friday, still needing a point to progress as group winners, which would set up a potential quarterfinal against either hosts Switzerland or Finland.