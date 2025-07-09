Carlo Ancelotti speaks after Brazil qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 win vs. Paraguay. (0:43)

A Madrid court on Wednesday handed down a one-year sentence and a €386,000 ($375,000) fine to Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti for failing to pay tax on his image-rights revenues when he was Real Madrid manager in 2014, the court said in a statement.

Ancelotti is likely to receive a suspended sentence as Spain law is such that any sentence under two years for a non-violent crime rarely requires a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time.