It wasn't so long ago that a new Wrexham home kit would struggle to make many waves on the Welsh football scene, let alone around the world.

And yet, with the recent sprinkling of Hollywood stardust in the form of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's 2021 takeover, here we are marveling at the latest offering from the newly promoted Championship side.

In just three seasons, the Welsh club has enjoyed a rapid rise up through the pyramid from the nonleague fifth tier to one step below the Premier League via three successive promotions -- all of which has been documented over four seasons of the acclaimed FX/Disney+ series "Welcome To Wrexham."

With the 2025-26 campaign looming, Wrexham are preparing for the challenges of the Championship. They will do so wearing a smart new home kit inspired by the one worn by the team during the 1981-82 season -- the last time the Red Dragons played in English football's second tier.

The modern interpretation features a revamped template and cut but still bears the hallmarks of the classic jersey of old, courtesy of its wide fold-over collar, striped trim and white pinstripe pattern.

Along with the prominent sponsorship, the shirt also has a selection of motivational mantras printed internally, with "Wrexham Is The Name" stamped inside the collar and a tape reading "History Only Tells A Story" (a line plucked from the club song "Fearless in Devotion") woven into the lower hemline.

The centralized club crest is also a nod to the jersey worn by the likes of Joey Jones, Dixie McNeil and Gareth Davies. The 1981-82 team battled gamely all season but was unable to stave off relegation back down to the old Third Division, before also suffering the same fate the season after and ending up in the Fourth Division come the 1983-84 campaign.

No doubt Messrs. Reynolds and Mac have altogether grander ambitions this time around.