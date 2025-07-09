England fans at Boxpark celebrate first half goals from Lauren James and Georgia Stanway vs. Netherlands at Euro 2025. (0:40)

England's Lauren James scored twice, while Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone also found the net to put the defending women's European champions firmly back in the driver's seat at Euro 2025 with an emphatic 4-0 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

It was a statement performance from Wiegman's side, following their loss to France in their tournament opener last weekend. A defeat to the Netherlands would have seen them knocked out of the Euros. But, the pressure raised England's performance. They had the Dutch under the cosh from the get-go and didn't relent in their intensity across the 90 minutes.

A win over Wales on Sunday will secure passage to the quarterfinals.

Relive the match in Zurich on an evening that England reminded the world why they are one of the tournament favourites.