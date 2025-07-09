Euro 2025: England vs Netherlands live updates

England Women's Alessia Russo and Ella Toone pick their dream Lionesses teammates, their favourite players to watch and the football GOAT. (1:19)

It's now or never for the Lionesses. The pressure is ramped up for Sarina Wiegman's side, following their defeat to France in their Group D opener. The defending champions go into Wednesday's clash against Netherlands knowing that a defeat will bring a premature end to their Euro 2025 campaign.

The vibe in the Dutch camp is sharp contrast to the one in England's, with Netherlands kicking off their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wales in their tournament opener.

Will they knock out the defending champions or will Wiegman's side live up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites? Tune into ESPN's live blog for all the updates from this high-stakes encounter in Zurich.