Can Kudus do 'so much better' at Tottenham? (1:37)

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a fee of around £55 million ($74.7m) to sign West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus, a source confirmed to ESPN's James Olley.

The Ghana international has agreed a six-year contract, with a medical set to take place in next 48 hours, a source added.

ESPN previously reported that West Ham had rejected a £50 million ($67.9m) offer from Spurs.

Kudus, 24, has an £85 million release clause in his contract that can only be activated by other Premier League clubs, but West Ham were willing o letting him go at a lower fee.

Kudus, who had previously been on Chelsea's radar, joined West Ham in 2023 from Ajax and emerged as a leading target for new Spurs boss Thomas Frank this summer.

He has played 80 games for West Ham, scoring 19 goals and contributing 13 assists.