ZURICH -- So, what were you worried about? England were magnificent as they swept aside Netherlands 4-0 in Zurich, just four days after they were so poor in their defeat to France at Euro 2025. If there were any nerves in the England camp, then they hid them well against the Dutch as the Lionesses proved once again that when their backs are against the wall, they can deliver.

This was a dominant performance, arguably their best when it matters since their win over Australia at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Everything clicked, and Sarina Wiegman's tactical tweaks paid dividends.

England were focused on improving the quality of their passing, and eradicating errors. They shifted Lauren James to the right wing at the expense of Beth Mead and brought in Ella Toone; Jessica Carter was switched to centre-back and Alex Greenwood to left-back. England looked far sturdier with that formation, and from there, they lived up to the potential we know this team has. James was outstanding, she had the match in the palm of her hand, playing at her best, but it's worth mentioning the incredible workrate of player-of-the-match Alessia Russo, the control of Keira Walsh, and how Georgia Stanway and Carter performed.

They've been talking about 2015 this week. Lucy Bronze reminded the team that a decade ago they lost their opening match of the Women's World Cup and still managed to reach the semifinals, where they lost to a late own goal vs. Japan. But the reality is, this match was built on foundations installed by Wiegman which have taken this team to greater heights. This was a performance of controlled anger and urgency. So now with this impressive win under their belts, the true shock of the France match can be compartmentalised as uncharacteristic on so many levels -- it wasn't a sign of impending decline and devastation.

Wiegman and England -- the defending European champions, let's not forget -- sent out a reminder to the rest of the tournament that they are still contenders.

England under Wiegman have developed a habit of responding to poor performances with a brilliant reaction in the next match. Exhibit A: The 2-1 win against France in Saint-Étienne in June 2024 after they lost to the same opponents the week previous. Exhibit B: The 1-0 win over Spain in February, a week after they had drawn 1-1 with Portugal. And now this.

The mood of the squad suggested this could be coming; it was rare to see a player as clearly hacked off as Stanway who was "fed up of talking" about their predicament. But after a poor performance from her vs. France, she had to back those words up. Like the rest of her teammates, she did just that.

So for the time being, the inquiries into a premature exit can be shelved, this team are clearly planning on being here for a while longer.

England could have scored more than four. Both Russo and Lauren Hemp stole marches on their markers in the first half but saw headers flash wide. As Russo said on the eve of the match, they have several players in this squad who can turn the match in a blink of an eye. And that includes their goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - England 2 1 0 1 +3 3 2 - France 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Netherlands 2 1 0 1 -1 3 4 - Wales 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

The spotlight was on Hampton coming into the tournament following her elevation to England's No. 1 and the subsequent retirement of Mary Earps. For so long, Earps was one of the faces of this team, her unwavering confidence emblematic of the group. Hampton is not like Earps, but we saw enough in this match to show why Wiegman's trust has been so well-placed. Her range of passing is exceptional and it was her pass which bisected the Dutch defence for England's first.

Russo ran onto the through-ball, cut the ball back to James who then shifted the ball to her left foot and cannoned it into the top corner. Stanway responded to her own criticism with a brilliant shot on the stroke of half-time. Job done.

Netherlands made three changes at the break but that did little to stem the England tide. While some of the Lionesses' passing at the back would have given them cause to catch their breath a couple of times, all in all, the accuracy was so far improved on what we saw against France. It was like watching two different teams.

It was no surprise to see England add two more (after yet another contentious offside call where Russo's goal was ruled out for a Leah Williamson offside). James scored her second in the 60th minute after Toone had a shot blocked, and then Toone added her own mark on the match after Russo's unrelenting work rate and endeavour helped tee her up seven minutes later. Job done.

By the end of the match, that old, familiar rendition of "Sweet, Caroline" rang out from those behind Hampton's goal. It was the song of 2022, and while England aren't yet at those levels or in the bracket as tournament favourites yet, this win has given the Lionesses' hope. They face Wales on Saturday, knowing a victory there will book them a spot in the knockouts and from there, who knows? Wiegman is the best coach in women's football for a reason, and she will be quietly relishing this.

