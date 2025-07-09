Open Extended Reactions

MEXICO CITY -- Ángel Correa is leaving Atlético Madrid after 10 years to join Tigres UANL in Mexico's Liga MX.

Both clubs announced Wednesday they had agreed a deal for the right winger.

Correa scored 88 goals with 65 assists in 469 matches with Atlético, where he helped the team win the Spanish league title in the 2020-21 season and reach the final of the Champions League in 2016.

His last appearance for Atlético was at the Club World Cup, where the team failed to advance from its group.

Tigres, which plays home matches in Monterrey, did not reveal details of the agreement. It said Correa arrived in Mexico on Wednesday to have a medical, ahead of signing a contract.

Correa was a member of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2021.

The 30-year-old also won the Europa League and the Europa Super Cup in 2018 with Atlético.

Tigres has won eight league titles.