Take a look at how Jess Fishlock made history for Wales at Euro 2025, despite her side falling to defeat against France. (0:50)

They may have been on the wrong end of a 4-1 thumping by France that leaves them on the brink of elimination, but Wales fans in attendance at the Kybunpark will never forget the moment they saw Jess Fishlock score their nation's first goal at a major women's championship.

That it would be Fishlock -- their all-time leading scorer and an iconic figure in the Welsh game -- that would score it was written in the stars after they qualified and were drawn in a devilishly difficult group alongside reigning champions England, France and 2017 winners Netherlands.

"I'm very grateful, and maybe after the tournament I'll let that sink in a little bit more," Fishlock told broadcaster ITV with typical modesty.

"I don't think you have many players anywhere in the world who are such servants to their nation," Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson told a news conference.

"She plays in Seattle. That flight is terrible, terrible, and she's never turned down Wales, and she's done it for years ... and you know, she's at the twilight of her career, and whenever she chooses to call it a day, she has demonstrated what it is to be a proud Welsh woman who will give everything to her country and to her team."

With Wales already a goal down, the 38-year-old struck in the 13th minute, poking home from close range. Though a flag immediately went up for offside, a VAR review reversed that decision and allowed the goal to stand, writing Fishlock's name into the history books.

The fact that Wales shipped three more goals in a 4-1 defeat mattered little to the Welsh fans, who sang her name and applauded loudly when she was substituted in the 87th minute.

"She's on the field, and she scores that goal, and everyone knows that is one of those moments that we should celebrate. We should celebrate it properly, because they just don't come around these firsts very often," Wilkinson said.