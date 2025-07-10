How Kika Nazareth's Barcelona connections can help Portugal take a shot at history

Open Extended Reactions

Francisca "Kika" Nazareth has friends in high places, and the Portugal midfielder is hoping to call in a few favors on Friday.

To reach a first-ever Women's European Championship quarterfinal, Portugal need to win against already eliminated Belgium, for world champions Spain to beat Italy, and for there to be a six-goal swing between Portugal and the Italians in the process.

Usually, that might sound like a long shot, but after Spain racked up 11 goals in their opening two games against Portugal and Belgium, it is not as impossible as it sounds. And just in case there was any risk of Spain taking their foot off the gas, Nazareth has been in the ears of her Barcelona teammates all week -- there are 11 Barça players in La Roja's squad -- making sure they don't ease up.

"Oh yes, she's written to me," Spain and Barça midfielder Vicky López said when asked if Nazareth had reached out. "She's been in touch with everyone I think! We're clear on [what the task is]. But beyond [helping her], it's important for us to get the win and top the group. You can't relax."

Independent of how Spain fare against Italy, though, Portugal still have to beat Belgium, a task made much easier by Nazareth's unexpected but welcome presence at the Euros.

The 22-year-old was not supposed to be in Switzerland. On March 19, Barça released a statement saying her season was over and that she would be out for four months after undergoing surgery on ligament damage in her left ankle.

Tears followed. Initially when it looked like she would miss the Euros and again, at the end of May, as she watched Barça training at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon and it dawned on her that she would have to sit out the Champions League final in her hometown.

But, gradually, those tears turned to hope. On Monday, less than four months after Barça's prognosis -- and after remaining an unused substitute in the opening game against Spain -- Nazareth was thrust into the Portugal side for the must-not-lose clash with Italy.

It was already a sign of her importance to the team that coach Francisco Neto included her in the 23-player squad in the first place. Starting her against Italy revealed just how dependent he feels the team is on her.

Portugal star Kika Nazareth, 22, has faced a long road just to be playing at the Euros. Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Naturally, there were doubts about how ready she was to partake in the tournament given her hurried return, but they disappeared with an assured 84-minute showing in a 1-1 draw against Le Azzurre which earned Portugal their first point in Group B.

Nazareth did not look like a player who had not played a competitive match since getting injured in the Copa de la Reina semifinal against Real Madrid on March 12.

Obviously, there was still some rust around the edges, but it was the display of a player who will enjoy plenty of highs with her country while wearing the No. 7 shirt. She made the team click in possession, not just in terms of her passing, but in the manner in which she twists and turns away from opponents and drives forward, breaking the lines.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Spain (Q) 2 2 0 0 +9 6 2 - Italy 2 1 1 0 +1 4 3 - Portugal 2 0 1 1 -5 1 4 - Belgium (E) 2 0 0 2 -5 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

In total, she carried the ball 38 times, three more times than anyone else on the pitch, but more importantly she clocked up 254 metres in doing so. No one else passed 200. Those carries included four completed take-ons, another game high, as was her 23 passes ending in the opponent's half.

"She's easy to connect with because she reads the game so well," teammate Tatiana Pinto said on Wednesday. "I enjoy playing with her -- we don't need to say much to understand each other. Things just flow and happen naturally."

Nazareth's talent has been obvious from an early age. She made her debut as a 16-year-old for Benfica and posted incredible numbers (81 goals in 127 appearances), capturing the attention of Barça, who paid a fee of €500,000 to take her to Catalonia last summer.

Her debut campaign in Spain ended prematurely after six goals in 29 appearances, but she had already made quite the impression on and off the pitch. An English and Spanish speaker, in addition to her native Portuguese, she has won hearts by giving a series of interviews in Catalan.

Kika Nazareth has already made a huge impact for her country. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP

Club form has translated into international recognition. The 22-year-old has already played 43 times for Portugal, scoring 10 goals, including the equalizer in a 1-1 draw against England earlier this year, and is tipped to be the face of a generation that can break down barriers in the women's game.

"Portuguese players are valued more because of her," former Benfica teammate Pauleta Domínguez said earlier this year. "She's great on the pitch and has charisma off it. She's one in a million. She combines so many things: quality, mentality and the ability to understand the game and adapt to different circumstances.

"I think she can become a historic figure for football in the country. Clubs and national teams need references like her."

Tournaments need players like Nazareth, too. The Euros are a better place for her presence and Portugal's shot at history against Belgium could provide one of the storylines of the finals so far.

"It's hard to be away from what we love most," Nazareth said after the Italy game. "I don't know if I always believed I would be here or if I am still processing that fact. There are so many emotions. I'm very happy to be back doing what gives me the most pleasure in life."

Afterwards, she picked up her phone and started asking for favors. But while Nazareth might be calling up her Barça teammates, Portugal will be calling on their mercurial midfielder to do the business in Sion on Friday.