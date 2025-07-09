Open Extended Reactions

United States international Damion Downs has joined Southampton from FC Cologne on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old striker, who played at the Concacaf Gold Cup, scored 10 goals and set up five more to help Cologne to Bundesliga promotion by winning the German second division last season.

Southampton was relegated from the Premier League last season in England and will host high-profile Wrexham in its opening game of the second-tier Championship on Aug. 9.

Damion Downs will compete in the English Championship next season. Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

"Everybody plays football to win titles. To win my first title at 20 last year was a great feeling, and I hope to repeat it again this year," Downs said on Southampton's website.

"I think Southampton is a big club that should be in the Premier League, and that's my goal -- to help the team as much as I can to bring the club back to the Premier League."

German soccer magazine Kicker reported Southampton was paying up to €10 million ($11.7 million) for the American player.

Downs joins a growing list of U.S. forwards in England's second tier. Josh Sargent scored 15 league goals for Norwich last term, while Haji Wright netted 12 times for Coventry.

Downs' Gold Cup teammate Patrick Agyemang is also close to joining another Championship club, Derby County, ESPN has reported.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.