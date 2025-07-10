Take a look at the best stats from PSG's incredible 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semifinals. (1:16)

Xabi Alonso has said Real Madrid are still looking to make additions to their squad for the upcoming season, after their comprehensive 4-0 defeat to Paris-Saint Germain in the Club World Cup semifinal.

"We haven't talked about it during the Club World Cup but from now on we're open to making improvements," the Madrid manager said. "We are always looking to improve and there's room for improvement."

Meanwhile, Luka Modrić's illustrious Real Madrid career ended with a painful thrashing but the Croatian maestro's legacy stretches far beyond a single game, he said.

Luka Modrić played his final game for Real Madrid on Wednesday. Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Modrić, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner and the Spanish club's most decorated player, is set to join AC Milan after playing his final game for Madrid at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, the 39-year-old played 597 games and won 28 trophies with Real, including six Champions League titles.

"This is not the desired end, it's a bitter end, but he won't be remembered for today's game but for other great ones," Alonso, who shared the pitch with Modrić as teammates during his playing days at Real, told reporters on Wednesday.

"He's a legend of world football and of Real Madrid. He'll be remembered for many more good things than for the 25 minutes he played today."

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Modrić will leave a void.

"Modric always gets a standing ovation, not only from the Madridistas. He's a great player, a great teammate and we'll miss him," the Belgian said.