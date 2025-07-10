Euro 2025 Daily: Finland's hearts broken amid Swiss elation

Take a look at the numbers behind Switzerland's 1-1 draw against Finland to secure their spot in the Euro 2025 quarterfinals at their home tournament. (0:52)

The 2025 Women's European Championship is into the final group games. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition.

The lead: Finland crushed by late Swiss goal

While the Switzerland players collapsed to the turf in elation, their Finnish counterparts had their heads in their hands. The final whistle of this decisive Group A match -- which ended as a 1-1 draw -- brought with it the most brutal encapsulation of the agonies and ecstasies of football at the elite level.

For 79 minutes, it was Switzerland who looked to be headedf for the quarterfinals. For 13 minutes after that, it was Finland who had one foot in the knockout stages after Natalia Kuikka's coolly taken penalty put them ahead following a clumsy challenge from Viola Calligaris.

But, roared on by the rowdy home support here in Geneva, it was the tournament hosts who ultimately managed to progress, thanks to a stoppage-time strike from substitute Riola Xhemaili. It is a momentous achievement; the first time Switzerland have ever made it out of their group at a European Championship.

After a narrow defeat to group winners Norway in their first game, Pia Sundhage's side have managed to battle their way into the history books, beating Iceland in Bern before fighting back to clinch a precious point against Finland.

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Norway (Q) 3 3 0 0 +3 9 2 - Switzerland (Q) 3 1 1 1 +1 4 3 - Finland (E) 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 - Iceland (E) 3 0 0 3 -4 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Their opponents on the night deserve a lot of credit. They made it difficult for Switzerland, having also impressed against both Iceland and Norway. Marko Saloranta's side punched above their weight and so nearly delivered a knockout blow to the hosts. They can go home with their heads held high.

For Switzerland, though, this is where the hard work really starts. As runners-up, they will face the winners of Group B -- likely to be world champions Spain -- in the quarterfinals in Bern on Friday.

The hosts will need to really up their game if they are to continue making history and reach the semifinals. For now, though, the celebrations will deservedly continue long into the night. -- Beth Lindop

Tears at the final whistle as Finland suffered late heartbreak. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Today's top Euro 2025 news

- Lionesses hail 'proper England' performance

- Fishlock nets historic Wales goal in France loss

- Putellas impressing Spain teammates in Switzerland

Sights and sounds around Euro 2025

Norway make it three wins from three

With Norway safely through already, coach Gemma Grainger made six changes to her starting lineup against with Iceland in Thun. And over the course of the 4-3 victory we saw the promise of Norway's future but also their unpredictability.

Signe Gaupset, 20, was one of the players who benefited from the rotation and will take the headlines with two wonderful first-half goals. She also teed up Frida Maanum for her first of two second-half goals. Gaupset was outstanding and should give Grainger a selection headache for a team who have found goals hard to come by.

Maanum has been one of the Norway constants -- along with Gaupset (and Vilde Bøe Risa) -- and they showed why they are integral to this Norwegian team. Maanum took her first well while her second was a wonderful clinical finish. In attack, Norway looked so much more fluid with Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen left out.

They nearly threw away the victory once substitutions had been made. Norway's defence started to creak a little and they'll bemoan the red card for Marit Bratberg Lund, who was rested and came off the bench at half time.

Norway's Euro record has been lousy in the last two tournaments but with outstanding veterans like Maren Mjelde in the ranks and young stars like Gaupset pushing their case, there's enough about this team where the combination of generations could yet reap benefits if the selection for the quarterfinal is well judged. Form has to be balanced with reputation -- over to you, Gemma Grainger. -- Tom Hamilton

Player of the Match Signe Gaupset celebrates one of her two goals. Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

No. 13 is lucky for some

Sandwiched within the many plaudits following England's 4-0 win over Netherlands on Wednesday were two little slices of Euros history: It was Sarina Wiegman's 13th win in the European Championship -- having won Euro 2017 and Euro 2022 -- as she joined legendary Germany coach Tina Thaune for the most victories by a manager. Striker Alessia Russo became the first player on record (according to OPTA's records since 2013) to get three assists in one match.

Russo teed up Lauren James' opener, Georgia Stanway's rocket on half time, and then Ella Toone's goal for England's fourth. It was another tireless performance from Russo which saw her rewarded with the player of the match award.

When Russo's stat was put to teammate Chloe Kelly, she responded: "Oh! Sick! Unbelievable. On the ball, off the ball, she works so hard, and yeah she probably did deserve a goal tonight. But three assists, I think she'll be happy with that."

Russo also had the misfortune of having goals disallowed in both matches for contentious offsides, but her contributions to the team can't be cancelled out by VAR. -- Hamilton

Tugging at the heartstrings

Remember Kosovare Asllani unselfishly giving the shirt from her 200th Sweden appearance to a fan after the 1-0 win over Denmark? Well, it turns out she didn't actually want to give the jersey away, but several factors forced her to reconsider her position.

"I really wanted to keep that shirt but there was an older woman, around my mother's age, who was screaming so desperately for it," Asllani said. "I thought she really wants it, so she can have it. She deserved it."

The woman was from Kosovo, which is where Asllani's parents are from, and was shouting in Albanian (an official language of Kosovo), which also tugged at the player's heartstrings.

"She was screaming for a very long time in Albanian," Asllani laughed. "I have so many shirts at home, so I just thought 'What the hell.' She was really happy. And it's always good to make others happy." -- Sam Marsden

López wants No. 9

Plenty of similarities can be drawn between Spain's Vicky López and Lamine Yamal, but the fact they both wear the No. 19 shirt, she insists, is largely coincidental -- even if Yamal reckons she copied him.

López and Yamal are both Barcelona players, are the current holders of the coveted Golden Girl and Golden Boy prizes, awarded to the best young players in Europe, and are regulars for Spain as teenagers.

Last year, Yamal, who turns 18 on Sunday, became Spain's youngest scorer at the men's Euros and López, 18, became La Roja's youngest scorer at the women's Euros when she netted in the opening game against Portugal. However, she was keen to set the record straight when it came to her squad number.

"Because my favourite number is No. 9, and as I couldn't have it, I picked No. 19," López told reporters when asked about wearing the same number as Yamal. "It has nothing to do with Lamine, even if he says I copied him! He would like that. When I can, I'm going to try to get the No. 9 shirt."

Star player of the day

Put yourself in the boots of Norway's Signe Gaupset. You've been told you're making your first major tournament start at the age of 20. What would be a dream outcome? A couple of world-class goals and an assist? Done.

She was brilliant for Norway against Iceland. Her first was a wonderfully judged first-time volley off a corner, and her second a perfectly placed effort from outside the box. And she capped it all off with an assist for Norway's third as she set up Fride Maanum.

At the age of 20 years and 22 days, she established herself as the youngest player to score twice in a Euros match. Vilde Bøe Rise and Maanum were outstanding for Norway but this was Gaupset's day -- there are few countries like Norway in world football who can develop promising forwards like this. -- Hamilton

Norway complete perfect run to the knockouts The best stats from Norway's 4-3 win over Iceland that sees them progress to the knockouts with three wins from three.

Match previews, odds for Friday

Italy vs. Spain

Odds (via ESPN BET): Italy (+800), Draw (+500), Spain (-450)

Spain have already qualified for the quarterfinals but need a point against Italy to progress as winners of Group B. Given how they have racked up 11 goals in their opening two games, that should be easy enough, but recent meetings with Italy have not gone well. They were held to a draw in a friendly last November and lost to them in a UEFA Nations League fixture at the end of 2023.

Those results will give Italy belief they'll get the point they need to join Spain in the next round -- or at least stave off the sort of heavy defeat which would open the door for Portugal to leap ahead of them. -- Marsden

Portugal vs. Belgium

Odds (via ESPN BET): Portugal (-115), Draw (+280), Belgium (+280)

Portugal have a mountain to climb if they want to qualify for the quarterfinals. With just one point after two games, they have to beat Belgium, while hope that Spain overcome Italy with a six-goal swing.

The Portuguese will have a lot of support with plenty of Seleção fans expected to attend the game in Sion. For Belgium, after a disappointing campaign, it's all about playing for pride and to avoid going home with three losses. Tessa Wullaert, Belgium's captain, who plays for Inter Milan, knows very well what kind of opposition her team will face. - Laurens