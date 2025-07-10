Sarina Wiegman reflects on England's 4-0 win over the Netherlands at the Women's European Championship. (1:08)

Outgoing Netherlands coach Andries Jonker vowed to prove his team are still one of the best in women's football despite the crushing 4-0 defeat by England at Euro 2025 on Wednesday that left them on the brink of elimination.

The Dutch, champions in 2017, suffered their heaviest defeat in a major tournament as the Lionesses dominated at Stadion Letzigrund and neutralised the Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer Vivianne Miedema.

Jonker, however, remained confident ahead of a decisive final group-stage clash with France on Sunday.

"We thought we could play toe-to-toe against England," Jonker told a news conference. "We wanted to play for victory. We want to play to qualify for the quarterfinals. That this is the biggest defeat at a major finals? I don't care."

The Netherlands adopted an aggressive formation with Jill Roord and Chasity Grant joining Miedema in attack, but the strategy faltered.

When asked whether a more defensive approach would have been prudent against the Euro 2022 champions, Jonker defended his tactics.

"Potentially, we can be a part of the top [teams], but what is the definition of the top?" Jonker said.

"Spain, in my view, is the top. They are the very best, the number one. Eight, nine to ten countries follow and we can be a part of those, but not today."

Andries Jonker believes Netherlands will be able to bounce back from their heavy defeat to England. Getty

Netherlands were on the backfoot from the get-go, and went into the break 2-0 down courtesy of goals from Lauren James and Georgia Stanway. James scored her second of the game at the hour-mark before Ella Toone added further gloss to the win seven minutes later.

"We lacked intensity. We knew beforehand, of course, that England had to win and that they would come out that way. We just weren't good enough," Miedema told ESPN Netherlands post-match.

"When you can still go into halftime at 1-0, the second half is still wide open. So it's a shame to go 2-0 just before halftime, because it obviously changes a lot. It wasn't right today," she added.

The Netherlands, ranked 11th in the world, face a must-win match against France to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.

When teams finish level on points, qualification is based on head-to-head records ahead of overall group results, so, assuming England beat Wales, the Dutch would need to beat France by at least three goals to go above them in a three-team "mini group."

Should England fail to win, any victory for the Dutch would send them through.

Information from ESPN Netherlands contributed to this report.