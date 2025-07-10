Rob Dawson reacts to the news that Manchester United have handed Marcus Rashford's No.10 shirt number to new signing Matheus Cunha. (1:37)

New Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has said it is a "dream" to succeed Marcus Rashford as United's latest No. 10 and put on a shirt worn by Wayne Rooney, someone he watched growing up.

Cunha joined United in a £62.5 million ($83.5m) deal from Wolves and will wear the No. 10 shirt at Old Trafford next season, with it being taken off Rashford -- who had worn it since 2018, as initially reported by ESPN.

"Yeah, wow. It's something that you always dream about [wearing the No. 10]," Cunha told Manchester United's club website.

Cunha began training with his new teammates on Monday when United's preseason started. Manchester United

"I can mention many players that use this shirt. It's so easy for me," he said. "Of course, I think the one that I always think about when I see this number in this shirt for me was Wayne Rooney. He was someone that I grew up to watch him play and I have [watched] many games now.

"Then I swapped shirts with Marcus [Rashford, after a game] also, I have his shirt in my home. But, of course, we know many players used this shirt -- [Ruud] van Nistelrooy, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic."

Rashford has not played for United since December, and after a productive loan spell at Aston Villa in the second-half of last season, he looks set to leave the club this summer.

"It's the dream not only to use the shirt, but with all the history they have around the number, it's something beautiful that I have the privilege to do it.

"With every single number, it will be a pleasure to use the shirt. But, yeah, with this one it's something different," Cunha said. "Then, of course, the responsibility is coming, and I hope I can do everything like goals, assists and help the team."

The Brazilian forward scored a career-best 15 league goals at Wolves last season, and registered 6 assists.