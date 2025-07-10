Rob Dawson reacts to the news that Manchester United have handed Marcus Rashford's No.10 shirt number to new signing Matheus Cunha. (1:37)

Alejandro Garnacho has been given permission to join his Manchester United's teammates in pre-season training at Carrington amid an uncertain future, sources have told ESPN.

The Argentina international had been training alone this summer with his future at Old Trafford still not clear. ESPN has already reported that Garnacho, 21, has firm interest from Premier League teams as well as from clubs in Italy and Germany.

United, under Ruben Amorim, finished 15th in the Premier League -- their worst-ever finish -- and lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final to miss out on European competitions for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

Garnacho was left out of the starting XI for the final against Spurs, a decision that angered the winger, who hinted after the game he could seek a new challenge away from Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho (right) is wanted by many clubs this summer, with his Manchester United future unclear. Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Garnacho scored 11 goals in 57 games last season, his best individual campaign since making his debut with United in 2022.

He was not included in United's squad for the team's final Premier League match of the season against Aston Villa leading to speculation that he had fallen out with Amorim.

Following the loss to Spurs in the final, Amorim took a dig at Garnacho reminding the winger of his shortcomings.

Amorim said: "Some players come in, like Mason Mount, against [Athletic] Bilbao [in the Europa League semifinal] and changed the game. Who missed the big opportunity in the first half against Bilbao? Yeah [Garnacho]."