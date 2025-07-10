Open Extended Reactions

Olivia Smith is set for a move to the European champions Arsenal. Getty

Olivia Smith is set to become the first player in the women's game to command a transfer fee of £1 million ($1.4m) as Arsenal seek to secure her signature from Liverpool, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by The Guardian and the move is set to establish Canada international Smith, 20, as the new world-record transfer.

It is understood the fee exceeds the previous world record amount which Chelsea set when they signed United States defender Naomi Girma for $1.1m.

The deal is subject to personal terms being agreed but Arsenal look to have won the race for the much-admired forward.

Sources have told ESPN that Liverpool had previously rejected offers from Chelsea and Lyon before accepting Arsenal's record bid.

Sources added that it is part of Arsenal's aim to strengthen their squad after their Champions League triumph, and also to lower the overall age profile of the squad.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.