Euro 2025: England vs Wales - How to watch, time, teams news

Lucy Bronze and Leah Williamson reflect on England's Euro 2025 performances so far in a bid to defend their title. (1:25)

Open Extended Reactions

England's 4-0 win over Netherlands on Wednesday can be filed under statement performance. Sarina Wiegman's side went into the game at risk of a premature elimination from Euro 2025 but came out of it with their reputation as pre-tournament favourites enhanced. A win against Wales will secure passage to quarterfinals.

The Welsh are on the brink of an exit after losses to Netherlands and France. But for the lowest-ranked team at Euro 2025, everything that has followed their historic qualification for a first-ever major tournament has been a bonus. The celebrations after Jess Fishlock's historic goal against France was evidence of this.

They won't want to end their campaign on a whimper, so you can expect a hard-fought contest against England.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash.

How to watch:

The game will be broadcast on ITV in the UK. ESPN will also be running a live blog for the match.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, July 13 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: Kybunpark, St. Gallen, Switzerland

Referee:

VAR:

Team news:

England showed why they've been billed as pre-tournament favourites against Netherlands. Getty

There are no fresh injury concerns for either side going into this clash. After striking the right balance in her lineup against Netherlands, Sarina Wiegman will be reluctant to make changes against Wales. Lauren James was at her imperious best against the Dutch but given that she has recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff, Wiegman could be tempted to rest her.

Meanwhile for Wales, manager Rhian Wilkinson could hand former captain Sophie Ingle her first-ever Euros start. Ingle came off the bench against France to a thunderous reception from Wales fans in what was her first appearance in over a year after injuring her ACL last summer.

Head to Head:

This is the two sides' first-ever meeting at a major tournament. England have won three of the four matches they have played, with a goalless draw in 2018 being Wales' best showing against the Lionesses.

Best quote:

"She's on the field, and she scores that goal, and everyone knows that is one of those moments that we should celebrate. We should celebrate it properly, because they just don't come around these firsts very often."

- Rhian Wilkinson on Jess Fishlock's goal against France

Latest news:

Spain deflecting pressure by dubbing England favourites - Bronze

England defender Lucy Bronze said Spain are just trying to deflect the pressure on to other teams by claiming the Lionesses are the favourites to win the European Championships.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

Lionesses hail 'proper England' performance in Netherlands thrashing

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman and players hailed a "proper England" performance after they hammered the Netherlands 4-0 in Zurich on Wednesday.

Jess Fishlock nets historic Wales goal in France loss

They may have been on the wrong end of a 4-1 thumping by France that leaves them on the brink of elimination, but Wales fans in attendance at the Kybunpark will never forget the moment they saw Jess Fishlock score their nation's first goal at a major women's championship.

Meet the Lionesses:

play 1:47 Lauren James and Lucy Bronze pick their player with the most aura Lauren James and Lucy Bronze pick the best of the players they've played alongside, including the player with the most aura.