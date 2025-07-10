Open Extended Reactions

Troy Lesesne is out as D.C. United coach after less than two seasons, the team announced on Thursday.

Lesesne compiled a record of 18-26-17 across all competitions since replacing Wayne Rooney ahead of the 2024 season.

D.C. United missed the MLS Cup Playoffs last season and currently sits 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 4-10-7 record (19 points), nine points below the playoff cutoff line.

The team also dismissed assistant coach Zach Prince and named academy director Kevin Flanagan as interim head coach.

"We want to thank Troy for his dedication over the last two seasons," said Ally Mackay, D.C. United's general manager and chief soccer officer. "After internal discussions, we have decided to part ways with Troy and go in a different direction as a club.

"Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately with a focus on identifying a leader who aligns with our club's identity and long-term vision. This is a pivotal moment for D.C. United, and we are committed to making the right decision for the future of our team."

Lesesne, 41, previously served as interim coach for the New York Red Bulls in 2023.