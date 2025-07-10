Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, the clubs announced Thursday.

Sources told ESPN that the Premier League clubs had agreed a fee of around £55 million ($74.7m), with the Ghana international signing a six-year contract.

Kudus, 24, had an £85 million release clause in his contract that could only be activated by other Premier League clubs, but West Ham were willing to letting him go at a lower fee.

Kudus, who had previously been on Chelsea's radar, joined West Ham in 2023 from Ajax and emerged as a leading target for new Spurs boss Thomas Frank this summer.

He played 80 games for West Ham, scoring 19 goals and contributing 13 assists.

Information from ESPN's James Olley was used in this report.