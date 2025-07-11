Women's AFCON: Nigeria first team into quarterfinals

The best stats from Norway's 4-3 win over Iceland that sees them progress to the knockouts with three wins from three. (0:47)

Nigeria are the first team to secure a spot in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarterfinals after defeating Botswana 1-0 at Stade El Arbi Zaouli in Casablanca on Thursday.

Chinwendu Ihezuo scored the late winner.

The game got off to a cagey start, and Nigeria did not create their first significant chance until the 23rd minute. Michelle Alozie 's throw-in on their right flank was headed on by Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade took the ball to the byline and cut back for Ashleigh Plumptre, who blazed over the goal from just inside the penalty are while surrounded by several Botswana players.

Ajibade was involved in the creation of another opportunity in the 34th minute, when she blasted the ball across the face of goal and Laone Moloi failed to fully clear; the ball fell for Toni Payne, but the Everton star snatched at her effort from close range and fired over the target.

Chinwendu Ihezuo, pictured playing for her Mexican club side, Pachuca, scored the winning goal for Nigeria vs. Botwana in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations fiture in Casablanca, Morocco. Oscar Fuentes/Jam Media/Getty Images

Ihezuo -- one of three substitutes deployed by Nigeria coach Justin Madugu at half-time -- had an opportunity in the 48th minute, when Plumptre's perfectly weighted ball from deep found her in the area; the Pachuca striker failed to keep her header down, however.

Nigeria kept knocking on the door, and Plumptre tested Sedilame Boseja with a left-foot piledriver from around 25 metres, but the Botswana goalkeeper tipped the shot over the bar.

Shortly after going on, Jennifer Echegini shot from just inside the box after another well-worked move off a Nigeria throw-in. However, the Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder pulled her effort wide of goal.

Esther Okoronkwo snuck in behind the defence in the 75th minute, and cut back for Ihezuo, but Boseja was out in a flash and put her body on the line to snatch the ball before it could fall for the striker.

Boseja had a superb game, but she was almost caught off guard as Ajibade's floated ball into the box in the 80th minute veered into her path. The goalkeeper fumbled at the first attempt, but gathered the ball before it bounced.

Boseja was tested again within two minutes, by Echegini's curling strike from the edge of the box, but the goalkeeper was convincing as she tipped the ball behind with a diving save.

Nigeria finally found a way through In the 89th minute.

Okoronkwo's cross found Ihezuo on the stretch, and she diverted the ball past the despairing dive of Boseja from close range.

That goal was enough to see Nigeria to a victory that put them on six points -- guaranteeing them at least a top-two spot in Group B. With one game left for each team, the Super Falcons are ahead of Algeria, who have four points after their earlier 0-0 draw with Tunisia. Tunisia have one point and Botswana are pointless despite two spirited displays.

The top two teams in each group progress to the quarterfinals, alongside the two best third-placed teams.

The last games of Matchday 2 take place on Friday, with Ghana playing Mali at 5 p.m. Moroccan time (4 p.m. GMT, 6 p.m. CAT) and defending champions South Africa taking on Tanzania three hours later.

Group B wraps up on Sunday, with Nigeria facing Algeria for top spot, while Tunisia play Botswana with both teams looking to keep their hopes of progression alive.

Moment of the Day: It is impossible to look past the only goal of the day -- an effort that helps Ihezuo's case for a starting spot. Madugu's substitutions impacted the game, and have given him an enviable selection headache with competition for places stronger than in any other squad.

Player of the Day: Boseja was almost unbeatable in goal for the Mares, coming so close to spoiling the Super Falcons' party. Plumptre was Nigeria's best player for the second game in a row -- impacting the match at both ends -- but she couldn't match the efforts of Botswana's goalkeeper.