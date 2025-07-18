Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have completed the signing of Noni Madueke from London rivals Chelsea, the club has confirmed.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal agreed a fee of £48 million ($64.6m) plus £4m in add-ons for the 23-year-old, who joins on a five-year contract.

Chelsea signed Madueke from PSV Eindhoven in 2023 for £30m.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is understood to be a big fan of Madueke and the club considered signing him last year.

Noni Madueke, pictured with Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta, has joined Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

This summer, new sporting director Andrea Berta led negotiations and Madueke becomes the fourth senior signing of the window, after Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Nørgaard and Martín Zubimendi.

Madueke made 46 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season, scoring 11 goals, and sources have told ESPN his fitness is viewed as a key factor in the signing, along with his versatility.

While his best position is as a right winger, where Bukayo Saka plays, Madueke has also proved to be more than capable on the left.

"Noni's performance numbers and availability over recent seasons have been exceptional, reflecting his quality and professionalism," Berta said. "Noni is a dynamic, versatile wide forward player with strong technical ability who will significantly strengthen our squad."

Arteta added: "At just 23, Noni already brings experience of club and international football, and he knows the Premier League very well. Having seen the quality of Noni's performances up close in recent seasons, we're really excited he is joining us."

