Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona eye Lookman after Williams snub

Barcelona are interested in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, while Bayern Munich have made an offer to sign Liverpool winger Luis Díaz. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Source: Smith set for world-record Arsenal transfer

- Source: Seattle signs Fishel to record NWSL deal

- Sources: USMNT's Weah in talks with Marseille

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman had a great season and is on the radar of some top clubs. Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona are exploring a move for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, reports Sport. The Blaugrana are believed to remain focused on acquiring a "top-level" winger this summer, and after Nico Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Club, they are now exploring alternatives, with Lookman one of the top names on their radar. It is reported that Atalanta could be willing to part ways with the 27-year-old for less than €50m after he entered the final two years of his contract this month, but competition could emerge from the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur also interested in him. Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg reports that Barca want to try again to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and are prepared to go all-in.

- Bayern Munich have made an offer to sign Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, according to Bild. The proposal is reportedly worth €52m as the Bundesliga champions step up their efforts to sign the Colombia international, who is reported to be keen on making the switch to the Allianz Arena. Diaz, 28, enjoyed one of his brightest campaigns since joining the Reds last season as his 13 goals and five assists in 36 league games helped his side win the league, but despite recently being linked with Barcelona, it looks as though Bayern are now leading the race for his signature.

- Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano. AC Milan are said to be one of the clubs keen on the 24-year-old, but the Blues have also received enquiries from Premier League sides as well as other teams in Serie A, and there is now a "concrete possibility" that he leaves west London in this transfer window. Jackson joined Chelsea for a fee of €37m in 2023, when he penned an eight-year contract at the club.

- An offer from Nottingham Forest to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has been rejected, according to The Athletic. Despite reigniting their interest in the 28-year-old, it is said that the offer of £25m is "considerably lower" than the valuation set by the Bees', who are believed to be looking for a proposal worth in excess of £50m. Wissa, also recently linked with Tottenham Hotspur, scored a career-best 19 goals in 35 Premier League matches last season.

- Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana is "likely" to stay at Old Trafford this summer, reports TEAMtalk. The Red Devils are now reconsidering their original plans to sign a new No. 1 goalkeeper and, after a potential move to Monaco didn't advance, the 29-year-old will reportedly stay put unless the club receive a significant offer. Onana, who made 50 appearances across all competitions last season, still has three years remaining on his contract.

COMPLETED DEALS

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool want to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, 23, but need to move on Darwin Nunez to Napoli first to raise funds. (GMS)

- Arsenal maintain interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who could be signed for an offer worth €100m. (UOL)

- Arsenal and Sporting CP are set to resume talks for striker Viktor Gyokeres after a "cooling-off" period. (Mirror)

- Arsenal are preparing to make contact with Crystal Palace amid hopes of signing attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze. (Mirror)

- The Gunners also believe that 18-year-old midfielder Ethan Nwaneri will sign a new contract despite interest from Chelsea. (Guardian)

- Real Betis are confident that they will sign Manchester United winger Antony permanently after his loan, but the Brazil international will need to take a cut in wages. (Sport)

- Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia is among several first team players who the club are "struggling" to offload. (Daily Mail)

- Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will only agree to terminate his contract with Barcelona if his remaining three-year salary is met in full, and he will otherwise wait until January to accept a move away from the Camp Nou. (Sport)

- Negotiations are continuing as Juventus look to agree a fee with Porto amid plans to sign winger Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Talks have begun between Bayer Leverkusen and the representatives of PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Nottingham Forest are preparing a "formal offer" for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, but they could face competition from West Ham. (Telegraph)

- Galatasaray are "pushing to find a solution" to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- A four-year contract worth €20m-per-season has been proposed to Fiorentina striker Moise Kean by Al Hilal, with manager Simone Inzaghi hopeful of convincing him to join. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bologna and Fiorentina are keeping tabs on Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala. (Footmercato)

- Real Madrid have reached a £50m agreement to sign Benfica full-back Alvaro Carreras. (Athletic)

- A move for Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot is being considered by Aston Villa. (L'Equipe)

- Tottenham Hotspur are looking at Genoa full-back Koni De Winter, who is also on the radar of multiple Serie A clubs, including Internazionale. (TEAMtalk)

- Hoffenheim and Hungary international defender Attila Szalai is set to join Super Lig side Kasimpasa. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Wolves are set to make an offer to sign Fluminense winger Jhon Arias. (ESPN Brasil)

- Sao Paulo are on the verge of signing Chilean striker Gonzalo Tapia from River Plate. Tapia, 23, is expected to join Sao Paulo on a 12-month loan, with an option to extend it for a further six months. (ESPN Brasil)