Euro 2025 Daily: Italy run Spain close to qualify; Portugal fall

The 2025 Women's European Championship is into the final group games. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition.

The lead: Italy show they can push Spain, and qualify

BERN, Switzerland -- Italy's players gathered in a circle in the middle of the pitch at the Wankdorf Stadium as the coaching staff pulled out mobile phones. They had just been beaten 3-1 by Group B winners Spain, but minds were on events in Sion, where Portugal were playing Belgium.

The phones came out just in time to see Belgium net a late winner, guaranteeing Italy's passage to a quarterfinal against Norway. In truth, it had never been in doubt. Only a Portugal win, an Italy defeat and a six-goal swing would have knocked the Azzurre out. That scenario never looked likely at any point of the night.

On another night, Andrea Soncin's side may even have booked their knockout spot without needing to worry about Portugal's result. With what seemed like around 75% of the 30,000 crowd supporting the Italians, they made a fast start in Bern. Early chances had already come and gone, the woodwork rocked, when Elisabetta Oliviero fired them into a 10th-minute lead.

Spain quickly equalized through Athenea del Castillo, the half ending level, but both teams squandered chances to lead by the break. Italy actually led 1.19-0.40 on xG (expected goals) when the half-time whistle sounded. Spain clicked through a few gears in the second half and deservedly won the game, but Italy will feel they showed more than enough to be confident of troubling Norway in the quarterfinal in Geneva on Wednesday.

Neither team would have been fancied to reach the semifinal but one of them will be there. Why not Italy? -- Sam Marsden

Elisabetta Oliviero celebrates scoring Italy's opening goal. Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Sights and sounds around Euro 2025

Portugal's Fatima Pinto wipes her face as her side failed to progress. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Portugal poor in defeat to Belgium

There was no miracle for Portugal, but there will be plenty of regrets for head coach Francisco Neto and his players after their exit.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Spain (Q) 3 3 0 0 +11 9 2 - Italy (Q) 3 1 1 1 -1 4 3 - Belgium (E) 3 1 0 2 -4 3 4 - Portugal (E) 3 0 2 1 -5 2 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

To qualify for the quarterfinals, the Seleçao needed a big win against Belgium and another one from Spain against Italy to overcome their negative goal difference. Their neighbours did their part of the job, beating the Azzurre 3-1. On the other hand, however, Portugal could not do theirs, not even close.

Worse, they finish bottom of their group: Three games, zero wins, one draw and two losses, including the one on Friday evening against Belgium. This is a terrible outcome for Kika Nazareth and her teammates, as their ambition before the tournament started was to reach the last eight at least. But they never looked like they could get there.

Destroyed by Spain to start the competition after the shock of the tragic death of Diogo Jota and his brother, a point against Italy was not enough and finally a poor performance against Belgium saw them concede very early, again.

For Neto, who celebrates his 44th birthday today and who has done so much for the women's game in Portugal, it is a huge failure. One that he might not come back from. -- Julien Laurens

play 0:52 How Switzerland saved their Euro 2025 hopes Take a look at the numbers behind Switzerland's 1-1 draw against Finland to secure their spot in the Euro 2025 quarterfinals at their home tournament.

Switzerland celebrates

Zurich erupted when Switzerland's Riola Xhemaili scored a last-minute equalizer against Finland, sending the hosts to the quarterfinals for the very first time.

Though the match itself took place over 250km away in Geneva, celebrations in Zurich's fanzone were electric. Cheers for the players, drinks soaring through the air, it was a sight to behold as Euros-fever gripped the city in a truly historic moment.

Bars were still buzzing at 11:30 pm, with one local stockbroker's trading floor screening the game on a giant display, flanked by market trackers and the Wall Street Journal on either side.

Despite early worries that Switzerland might be less engaged than previous host nations, it's clear those fears were misplaced. And with the home side advancing to the knockout stages for the first time, the excitement is only set to grow. -- Emily Keogh

Love this tribute to local girl Smilla Vallotto in Geneva✨ pic.twitter.com/xjSm6ZI42N — Emily Keogh (@emilyskeogh) July 11, 2025

In the stadium, both players and fans were visibly moved by the scale of the achievement. While tougher challenges lie ahead -- with world champions Spain to come in next week's quarterfinal -- manager Pia Sundhage spoke after the match about the importance of "embracing the joy" for the next few days, and even promised to celebrate with some dancing in the dressing room!

"There will be some dancing steps maybe," Sundhage said, unable to keep the smile from her face. "When you talk about dancing and singing and so on, I do believe it's all about the journey. In this moment, when you're writing history and reaching the quarterfinal, it's so important to embrace the joy. We will have a couple of days to really enjoy ourselves and then we have to be prepared for the quarterfinals." -- Beth Lindop

Wales' alternate formation

Wales went for three in front and seven at the back before their opening game against Netherlands. Against France, they slightly switched it up: five in front and six behind, but it was impossible to tell. Some players stood slightly further back than others, some knelt on one knee, others crouched, and one crossed her arms.

This was not, of course, coach Rhian Wilkinson's formation for the matches, but the way the players lined up for their pre-game photograph.

For years now, Wales have defied the tradition of the symmetrical pre-match team photo by creating unique, fun arrangements. Wilkinson's side have kept that custom going this summer, bringing it to the women's Euros for the first time.

So what will they have in store for Sunday's game against England? -- Marsden

England's roots

On the wall of the Lionesses' team room are photos of the 23 squad players. There are two of each player: one of them now, and another of them at their first club. So much of what England are doing here in Switzerland intertwines with their roots.

Lauren Hemp spoke to the media on Friday -- behind her on the wall was her shirt from North Walsham. Opposite her was a map of England, with details of where every Lioness' first club was. It ranges from Lucy Bronze at the tip of the UK at Alnwich Town to Niamh Charles in West Kirby United in the Wirral, Maya le Tissier from St Martins in Guernsey and then Hannah Hampton who grew up in Spain, learning her craft at Villarreal.

On the wall of England's HQ in Zurich- a reminder of where the squad have come from. pic.twitter.com/QzlEHCRFRY — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) July 11, 2025

Before the tournament started, the squad sat around and talked about where they came from.

"It's important to learn where people have come from. I think that connects us more as a team," Hemp says. "It definitely helps when times are tough on the pitch to remember where we've all come from and I think as you share stories then people understand you more."

For Hemp, that black-and-white shirt from Norfolk points to her roots.

"I come from an area where there weren't many opportunities," she said. "I played for a boys' team when I was younger; there weren't many girls' teams around. And looking back now and seeing how many girls' teams there are, it's incredible to see. It just makes you remember all the hard work that you have done." -- Tom Hamilton

No sleep for the restless

Apart from the eventual winners, 15 of the teams at this summer's tournament will have to deal with being knocked out, at some point. And it can be an extremely difficult and lonely moment. That was certainly true for Denmark, who were eliminated early after defeats to Sweden and Germany ahead of their final match against Poland.

"We didn't sleep for many hours after the [Germany] game," Denmark and Crystal Palace defender Katrine Veje revealed. "We sat around together talking until late into the night just to avoid that feeling of loneliness that you can get in your room after a match like that." -- Marsden

Star player of the day

Another game, another clip for the tournament highlight reel for Alexia Putellas, whose sublime backheel set up Athenea del Castillo for Spain's equalizer against Italy.

Spain coach Montse Tomé made six changes to the team which beat Belgium on Monday, but Putellas was not one of them. The many supporters wearing Spain and Barcelona shirts with her name on the back present in Bern would have been disappointed if she was. Instead, they were treated to another piece of magic from the two-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Putellas created Spain's late third goal, too, a brilliant cross for substitute Esther González, to take her tally to three goals and four assists in three outings at the finals. She will be back in Bern next Friday for the quarterfinal against hosts Switzerland when a partisan home crowd will be desperately hoping her golden touch deserts her. -- Marsden

play 0:57 Lea Schüller's streak continues as Germany stay perfect Take a look at the best stats from Germany's comeback win over Denmark in Group C, as Lea Schüller's scoring streak continues.

Match previews, odds for Saturday

Poland vs. Denmark

Odds (via ESPN BET): Poland (+425), Draw (+350), Denmark (-190)

Poland and Denmark have both already been eliminated, but both will want to go out with a win. That is especially true for Poland, who are making their first-ever appearance at the tournament. Star striker Ewa Pajor was desperately unlucky not to get on the scoresheet in the opening game against Germany and will lead Poland's charge for a series of firsts in Lucerne: a first goal at the finals, a first point and a first win. Any of those would create history for the only nation present in Switzerland from Eastern Europe.

Denmark, led by the experienced attacker Pernille Harder, represent a tough opposition, though, even if they came up short against Sweden and Germany in their first two games. -- Marsden

Sweden vs. Germany

Odds (via ESPN BET): Sweden (+200), Draw (+240), Germany (+130)

There's still everything to play for between Germany and Sweden. Although both teams have already secured their spot in the quarterfinals, having won two matches each, their clash in Zurich will decide who finishes at the top of the group.

While it might seem like a minor distinction to come first or second, the outcome will determine whether they face England, France, or Netherlands in the next round, and who may potentially avoid a daunting semifinal against Spain, should they both make it through. With both teams in excellent form, it will be a fiercely competitive evening. -- Keogh