Gareth Bale believes Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé is the front runner for this season's Ballon D'or award "by some way."

Dembélé and PSG face Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday as they look to cap off a remarkable campaign with another trophy.

The French side won Ligue 1 and finally clinched their first Champions League title in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in Munich in May.

Dembélé has been instrumental to their recent success, with 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches this term.

Ousmane Dembélé has had a standout season for PSG. YOAN VALAT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

Former Real Madrid, Tottenham and Wales star Bale said he thinks the 28-year-old is the favourite to be crowned the world's best men's player.

"Yeah, I think so. I think you also have to look what the teams have won," Bale told ESPN.

"I think everyone obviously talks about individuals, but I think if you are winning those trophies as well, you're winning the Champions league, obviously they've won their domestic treble, if they win again the Club World Cup, it's hard to see anyone else from the season he's had and he's transformed them into trophies as well as the season he's had.

"It does make him the front runner by some way in my opinion."

PSG also collected the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions this season.

Should they win the Club World Cup, Luis Enrique's side will complete the campaign winning every trophy on offer.