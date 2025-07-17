Take a look at the numbers behind Olivia Smith's season at Liverpool, with the 20-year-old set to join Arsenal for £1 million. (0:52)

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Canada international Olivia Smith on a long-term contract, with sources telling ESPN that it is a world-record fee and the first £1 million transfer in women's football.

Sources have told ESPN that the 20-year-old's move to the Champions League winners -- who matched Liverpool's world record expectations -- is higher than the most recent record, Naomi Girma to Chelsea for $1.1m (£820k).

Sources told ESPN that Liverpool stood firm on their vaulation and were reluctant to let the young player go. Offers below Liverpool's demands were refused, with Chelsea, OL Lyonnes and Arsenal having bids rejected before the north London club matched the high value.

"It's a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal," Smith told club media. "It's my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I'm excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.

"The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can't wait to have that behind me now."

Olivia Smith joins Arsenal on a long-term contract. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Smith joined Liverpool at the start of last season, ending her first campaign as the club's top scorer with nine goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club. She was also named their Player of the Season.

Arsenal boss Renée Slegers added: "Olivia is an exciting young player and we believe she can make a big contribution here at Arsenal. We've been impressed by her mentality and character, excelling in two European leagues at such a young age. I know she has a level of ambition that matches our own and we're looking forward to working with her as she continues to grow at the club."

Prior to joining Liverpool, Smith spent a season in Portugal with Sporting CP, ending her debut campaign with 16 goals in 28 appearances before moving to the Women's Super League.

At international level, Smith became Canada's youngest-ever player when she won her first cap at the age of 15 in 2019. To date, she has made 18 appearances and scored four goals for Canada.

Arsenal were keen to capitalise on their Champions League win, and wanted to expand their squad following Sleger's first season in charge. A source added that the club were also keen to bring in a young player to draw the overall squad age profile down.