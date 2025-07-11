Hutchison: 'Lazy' and 'disinterested' Durán sent on loan by Al-Nassr FC (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Fenerbahce are in advanced talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Marco Asensio, sources have told ESPN.

The Spain international, who has just one year left on his contract at the Parc des Princes, has agreed to join the Turkish Super Lig outfit that is coached by Jose Mourinho.

The two clubs are close to reaching a deal that would see Asensio move to Fenerbahce on a permanent transfer.

Asensio, 29, spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa from PSG where he scored three goals in 13 Premier League appearances.

A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Asensio has scored seven goals in 47 appearances for PSG since his arrival from Madrid in the summer of 2023.