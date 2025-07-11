Open Extended Reactions

Noni Madueke has left the Chelsea camp ahead of a proposed £50 million ($67.5m) transfer to Arsenal, sources told ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that he is set to undergo a medical on Saturday before completing a move to the north London side.

The 23-year-old has been involved with Chelsea at the Club World Cup and made two starts in their journey to Sunday's final, where they face Paris Saint-Germain. He remained on the bench for their semifinal win over Fluminense.

Arteta has always been a big fan of the England international and Arsenal looked into his signing last summer. Despite his best position being on the right wing, where Bukayo Saka plays, Arteta believes he can develop him into a great left winger.

Madueke, who joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in 2023 in a €35m ($40.9m) deal, made 46 appearances for Chelsea last season. He scored 11 goals and registered five assists in all competitions, and started in their win over Real Betis in the Conference League final.

He is set to become Arsenal's second signing from Chelsea this summer, following the arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.