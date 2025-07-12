Welsh pride: How Wales' fans have made Euro 2025 a party

Take a look at how Jess Fishlock made history for Wales at Euro 2025, despite her side falling to defeat against France. (0:50)

ZURICH, Switzerland -- In September 2021, just five Wales fans made the trip to Lendava for a World Cup qualifier against Slovenia. That match ended in a 1-1 draw, with neither side ultimately booking a place in Australia for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Fast-forward less than four years, and over 8,000 fans have descended on Switzerland to watch Wales women make history in their first-ever major tournament.

In the 84th minute of their opening match at Euro 2025 -- a tough 3-0 defeat to Netherlands -- Wales' end erupted in a powerful rendition of the anthem "Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau" ("Land of my Fathers"). The same song had filled the air moments before kickoff, leaving not a dry eye among the sea of red shirts. Family members and friends shared tearful embraces, while the players themselves looked visibly moved. Twice that day, the Lucerne stadium shook with the sound of Welsh voices: loud, emotional, and bursting with pride.

Their version of "Yma O Hyd" ("Still Here") was also unforgettable, with all 3,800 allocated tickets for that section a vivid, unified mass of colour and song.

"It was never about winning," one fan, Sioned, told ESPN. She, like many others, came with no grand expectations for the tournament. Of course, they wanted Wales to win, but they were realistic. Drawn into what was arguably the toughest group any debutant could face against the 2017 winners Netherlands, reigning champions England and joint-second favorites France, even a single goal or point wasn't guaranteed. And that was okay.

For them, it was about witnessing history. Even without a win, the significance of Wales reaching this stage cannot be overstated. The impact of what this team has accomplished will echo for years to come.

Simply reaching this tournament is an exceptional achievement. Wales only became a professional women's team in 1993, following nearly 50 years in which women's football in the U.K. was outlawed.

Wales were always going to struggle for results at their first major tournament, but the fans are celebrating being at Euro 2025 nonetheless. Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Since then, they've played just 246 official matches. For context, Netherlands captain Sherida Spitse -- the most-capped female European player -- has made 248 appearances on her own. Wales is still in the early stages of building its footballing history, with far less time to gain experience or develop depth. Yet, despite facing opponents whose players have collectively amassed far more caps than the 23-member Welsh squad, they didn't shrink from the challenge. They never looked like a team ranked 30th in the world when standing toe-to-toe with three of Europe's top 10 sides.

During each of their games, the Welsh fans have been nothing short of immense. This small nation made sure, both before the tournament and throughout it, that the team felt truly supported. Ahead of their opening match, the Red Wall put on a remarkable display. Around 8,000 Wales fans, decked out in bucket hats and red shirts, staged a fan march that rivalled even the famously devoted Dutch supporters. The 2.5 km walk from central Lucerne to the Swissporarena was less a commute than an emotional parade of loyalty and pride.

Manager Rhian Wilkinson urged fans to keep showing up, not just for the glamour of a major tournament, but for every match, big or small. It's the kind of commitment the Dutch are known for, turning out in huge numbers no matter the stakes. While that level of culture is rooted in years of tradition and success, visible nationwide backing will have an impact on those teetering on the edge of daily support and just for the big moments.

Several fans told ESPN they had come only for the opening match, while others had booked travel for the entire group stage. None had planned for the knockouts, not because they didn't dare to hope, quietly and secretly, but because they accepted the tough reality that advancing from such a stacked group in their first tournament was a big ask.

"It was never about getting to the finals," said Sioned. But in a quiet moment, she admitted she still wished for a miracle.

Wales women qualifying for their first European Championship could have an even bigger legacy than the men's team reaching their first Euros in 2016. Noemi Llamas/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Catching up with her after Wales' second match -- where 38-year-old veteran Jess Fishlock scored what would be their first and possibly only goal of the campaign -- Sioned reflected that the moment in the stands, surrounded by the band and fellow supporters, was even better than the dream of knockouts. Though she added that the agonising VAR wait to confirm the goal was one of the "worst moments" she'd experienced as a fan.

Another supporter, Lloyd, said travelling for this tournament was an easy decision. He'd been in France for the men's European Championship in 2016, when the Welsh men's made their first European Championship appearance.

But while the men stunned everyone by topping their group (which included England), beating Belgium in the quarterfinals, and reaching the semis before losing to Portugal, replicating that success here was always going to be less likely. The gap between Wales' men and England's men is clear, but it's nothing compared to the gulf separating their women's teams, divided by access, resources, and investment despite sharing a narrow border.

"We want it to be like Euro 2016," many said, hoping the women could mirror the men's fairytale. Even though that hasn't happened -- with a group-stage exit for these debutants looking likely -- it doesn't really matter. What Wales' women have achieved in these two weeks in Switzerland will be just as, if not more, transformative for the nation as the men's run in 2016.

They made history. And while the gravity of what happened in St. Gallen and Lucerne may not be felt immediately, the changes will echo for years; for the children watching from home who are signing up for Sunday football, for the under-11s girls teams who just got new members, the Adran Premier league, who just saw an increase in attendances and for the national team who just rewrote history books; it makes it all worth it.